Michelin-Starred Chef Simon Rogan to Oversee New Restaurant at AO Arena

Three-star Michelin chef Simon Rogan has teamed up with AO Arena to manage the culinary offerings at its new exclusive restaurant and bar, The Mezz. Located on the mezzanine level, The Mezz is part of a multi-million-pound expansion of the AO Arena, recognized as Europe's largest indoor arena. The Mezz is set to open in March 2024 and will feature a VIP entrance, bar, restaurant, and stunning views of the stage. Post-show entertainment will also be provided, with a DJ set to pump up the atmosphere.

Rogan Collaborates with Barnes for The Mezz

Rogan will be working closely with Tom Barnes, his former executive chef at L'Enclume. Barnes, who is currently preparing to open his restaurant, Skof, in Manchester's NOMA district, will bring his culinary expertise to The Mezz. The menu is set to include seasonal dishes showcasing produce from Rogan's farm, 'Our Farm', to focus on natural ingredients and sustainability.

The Mezz: An Exclusive Culinary Experience

Members of The Mezz will receive certain privileges, such as pre-booking rights at UMBEL Restaurant Group sites, including Barnes's new venture, Skof. This partnership seeks to enhance the food and beverage offerings at the AO Arena and other venues across the UK in the ASM Global portfolio. Regular appearances by Rogan and Barnes will also be a feature, adding a personal touch to the culinary experience at The Mezz.

The Mezz will join other premium seating options at the AO Arena, like The Beautiful North and private boxes with annual memberships costing up to £126,000, which include tickets to all shows. The AO Arena's new VIP entrance, which debuted in May of the previous year, is another testament to the venue's commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for its members.