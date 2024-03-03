Michelin Recognized Chef Peter Song Hosts Unique Culinary Classes in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Culinary enthusiasts and foodies have a rare opportunity to learn from a Michelin-recognized chef this week. Chef Peter Song, known for his culinary expertise at his New York restaurant, is bringing his skills to the Kung Fu Kitchen Orlando for two exclusive classes. Located at 8466 Palm Parkway, these sessions are a must-attend for anyone eager to dive into the art of Chinese cooking.

Advertisment

Mastering Dumplings with Chef Song

The first class, scheduled for Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., promises an immersive experience into the world of Chinese dumplings. Participants will not only learn how to craft these delightful parcels but will also explore their rich history and the variety of fillings that can be tucked inside. This session is perfect for culinary enthusiasts looking to expand their repertoire with authentic Chinese recipes.

Noodle 101: A Journey through Flavors and Techniques

Advertisment

Following the dumpling class, Chef Song will lead 'Noodle 101' on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. This class aims to demystify the different types of noodles and the secrets behind cooking them to perfection. Attendees will gain insights into selecting the right type of noodle for various dishes and mastering the cooking process to achieve the ideal texture and flavor.

Open to All Culinary Levels

Both classes are priced at $90, making them an accessible option for individuals of all culinary backgrounds. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a curious novice, Chef Song's classes offer a unique opportunity to enhance your cooking skills under the guidance of a Michelin-recognized talent. Interested participants can secure their spots by purchasing tickets online at Eventbrite.

These culinary classes by Chef Peter Song at Kung Fu Kitchen Orlando are not just about learning new recipes; they're an invitation to explore the cultural heritage of Chinese cuisine. Beyond acquiring cooking skills, attendees will leave with a deeper appreciation for the traditions and techniques that have shaped Chinese cooking over centuries. Don't miss this chance to elevate your culinary knowledge and experience the flavors of authentic Chinese cuisine firsthand.