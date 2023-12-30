Michelin Guide Celebrates Vietnamese Cuisine with a List of Must-Try Dishes

The renowned Michelin Guide, celebrated worldwide for its critical culinary evaluations, has recently bestowed a significant recognition on Vietnamese cuisine. From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the vibrant metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, 106 Vietnamese restaurants have found a place in the prestigious guide across various categories, including Michelin Stars, Michelin Selected, Bib Gourmand, and Michelin Guide Special Awards.

The Spotlight on Vietnamese Gastronomy

This recognition not only serves as a testament to the culinary prowess of Vietnamese chefs but also shines a spotlight on the rich and diverse gastronomic landscape of Vietnam. The Michelin inspectors, in their quest to give travelers a comprehensive taste of the country’s culinary heritage, have curated a list of five essential Vietnamese dishes that encapsulate its gastronomic essence.

Banh Cuon: The Delicate Delight

Banh cuon, a street food marvel, tops the list. It is a steamed rice roll with a soft, delicate exterior enveloping hearty fillings like minced pork and wood ear mushrooms or a soft poached egg. The recommended destination to savor this delicacy is Banh Cuon Ba Xuan in Hanoi.

Hu Tieu: A Culinary Fusion

Next on the list is Hu tieu, a pork and seafood noodle soup that is a beautiful blend of Teochew and Khmer cuisines. The soup comes in variations like My Tho, Nam Vang, and a dry version. The Michelin inspectors suggest Hu Tieu Hong Phat in Ho Chi Minh City as the place to indulge in this fusion dish.

Bun Cha: The Iconic Hanoian Dish

Bun cha, a dish intrinsically linked to Hanoi and popularized globally by the show ‘Parts Unknown’, is a must-try. It is a delightful combination of vermicelli noodles and grilled pork that can be relished at several locations in Hanoi, including Bun Cha Ta, Bun Cha Dac Kim, and Bun Cha Tuyet 34.

Xoi: The Versatile Staple

Xoi, a versatile dish of sticky rice served in both savory and sweet varieties, often graces the Vietnamese breakfast table, serves as a snack, or even a dessert. Xoi Bat in HCMC is the suggested spot for this staple dish.

Pho: The Quintessential Vietnamese Experience

Last but not least, Pho, the iconic noodle soup, is an essential Vietnamese experience. This dish, with its beef and chicken versions, can be savored at notable venues like Beef pho Au Trieu, Chicken pho Nguyet, Pho Minh, and Pho Hoa Pasteur in Hanoi and HCMC.

These five dishes, each with its unique characteristics, reflect the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam and offer a gastronomic journey like no other. They stand as a testament to the country’s culinary diversity and the skillful craftsmanship of its chefs.