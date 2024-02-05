Michelin Guide 2024: The Ledbury Joins Three-Star Club, Gymkhana Earns Two Stars, and 18 New One-Star Restaurants

At the gala event held in Manchester on February 5, the Michelin Guide unveiled its 2024 star recipients. A total of 18 restaurants earned their first Michelin star, six establishments were recognized with two stars, and one restaurant, The Ledbury in London, was elevated to the prestigious three-star category. The Ledbury, famed for its £210 tasting menu, provides a dining experience par excellence and now shares in the exclusivity of the three-star category where it joins nine other restaurants, six of which are located in London.

New Stars on the Culinary Horizon

In an exciting development, the two-star category welcomed Gymkhana, making it the first Indian restaurant in London to receive two Michelin stars. Meanwhile, the one-star category saw the highest influx of newcomers including Humble Chicken and Akoko in London, as well as The Bishop's Buttery in Cashel.

Respecting Value and Diversity

Not only the high-end dining establishments, but the Michelin Guide also acknowledged 20 new Bib Gourmands for their exceptional value dining, where a three-course meal does not exceed £30. This category has opened its arms to a more diverse range of cuisines, with Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine in Cork, and Empire Empire in London among the new additions.

Sustainability Stars and Individual Honors

The Green Star category, celebrating restaurants dedicated to sustainability, added six new members including Annwyn in Wales and Exmoor Forest Inn in England. Individual accolades were also distributed. Jakes Jones of Forge was named the Young Chef of the year, Robbie Ashby of Stage received the Service Award, Valentin Mouillard from L'Enclume bagged the Sommelier Award, and Ryan McHarg from The Spence was recognized for Exceptional Cocktails.

This year's Michelin Guide has once again spotlighted the UK and Ireland's rich and diverse culinary scene, recognizing establishments that excel in their craft, irrespective of their size, cuisine, or price tag. It's a testament to the talent and drive of the chefs and their teams, their commitment to quality, and the ever-evolving tastes of the diners they serve.