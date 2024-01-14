en English
Business

Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant

Renowned chef and television personality, Michel Roux Jr, has announced the closure of his iconic London restaurant, Le Gavroche, after 56 years of operation. Opened in 1967 by Roux’s father and uncle, Michel and Albert Roux, the restaurant has been a beacon of French haute cuisine, earning numerous accolades, including two Michelin stars. The closure signifies a significant turning point in the culinary world, drawing the curtain on an era for this prestigious establishment which has been a training ground for many famous chefs and a provider of fine dining experiences to countless patrons.

A Legacy of Excellence

Le Gavroche, located in the heart of Mayfair, has been heralded as a true icon of British gastronomy. Known for its classical French food and high standards of cooking and service, the restaurant has influenced the culinary landscape immensely since its inception. In a move that made headlines, Roux Jr had previously discontinued the requirement for diners to wear jackets and ties, reflecting the changing times and dining trends. The restaurant recently celebrated the sale of its one millionth soufflé, a testament to its enduring popularity and culinary prowess.

The Decision to Close

The decision to shut down Le Gavroche was not an easy one for Michel Roux Jr. He cited the need for a better work-life balance, more time with family, and focus on other business ventures as the reasons behind the closure. Economic challenges and shifting dining trends were also contributing factors. Despite these circumstances, Roux Jr has assured that the Le Gavroche brand may continue through pop-up events in the future, keeping the legacy alive.

The Final Service

The restaurant’s final service, slated to run on a Saturday, promises to be a momentous occasion. It will provide the last opportunity for guests to enjoy exquisite dishes and the exceptional service that Le Gavroche has been known for. A special charity dinner will also be held in January. While the doors of Le Gavroche may be closing, the influence and legacy of the restaurant and the Roux family in the culinary world will undoubtedly continue to be celebrated.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

