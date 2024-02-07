Michael Schulson to Open Two New Restaurants at Ocean Casino Resort

Renowned restaurateur, Michael Schulson, is poised to broaden the culinary landscape of Atlantic City with the introduction of two new dining establishments at Ocean Casino Resort. The opening, slated for the summer of 2024, marks a triumphant return for Schulson to Atlantic City's restaurant scene after a hiatus of over 15 years.

Pearl & Mary: An Oyster Oasis

The first of the two restaurants, Pearl & Mary, is an oyster bar that seeks to tantalize patrons with its coastal-inspired dishes. The restaurant, which will boast a raw bar and an enticing cocktail list, is the second of its kind, with its sister establishment residing in Philadelphia. The establishment's menu will feature a variety of seafood, including oysters, crab, and shrimp, as well as an assortment of mixed crudos.

Samuel's: A Nod to Family Heritage

The second restaurant, Samuel's, is a heartwarming tribute to Schulson's grandparents who once operated a kosher butcher shop in the Bronx. The all-day diner is set to serve Jewish delicatessen staples, including an array of fresh baked breads, pastries, salads, and sandwiches.

A Promising Collaboration

The partnership between Schulson and Ocean Casino Resort is one that both parties are eagerly anticipating. Schulson, who owns several popular dining venues in the Philadelphia area, expressed his excitement about the collaboration and hinted at potential future projects. Bill Callahan, the general manager of Ocean, mirrored this enthusiasm, heralding the addition of Pearl & Mary and Samuel's as a significant step in Ocean's ongoing efforts to expand its dining options.

The inclusion of these two restaurants in the resort's gastronomy portfolio is expected to enhance the dining experience for guests and further solidify Ocean Casino Resort as a prime dining destination in Atlantic City.