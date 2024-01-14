Michael Caines to Sell Iconic Restaurant, The Cove, in Cornwall

Acclaimed celebrity chef Michael Caines is set to part ways with The Cove, his second restaurant in Cornwall, which is on the market for a staggering £1.25 million. Caines, famed for his culinary prowess, had been keen on expanding his gastronomic footprint in the region. In 2020, he acquired The Cove, a restaurant that boasts a prime view of Maenporth Beach near Falmouth. The following year, he opened the Harbourside Refuge in Porthleven, a testament to his growing influence in the area.

Challenges Amidst Expansion

Unfortunately, the global Covid pandemic played spoilsport to Caines’ ambitions. The reopening of The Cove was delayed until July 2021 due to the pandemic, and the Harbourside Refuge had to permanently shut its doors in October 2022. The establishment’s closure was a consequence of a myriad of challenges including escalating fuel costs, staffing shortages, and supply issues that have rocked the hospitality industry.

The Cove: A Culinary Gem

Part of the Caines Collection, The Cove is renowned for its unbeatable location and its capacity to serve 175 customers at a time. The establishment features a well-stocked bar, an exquisite restaurant, a spacious outdoor dining area, and a sun terrace that overlooks the beach. These offerings, coupled with parking space for around 20 cars, make it a valuable property in Cornwall’s vibrant culinary landscape.

End of an Era

The decision to sell The Cove brings an end to Caines’ current business ventures in Cornwall. The reasons behind the sale have not been openly disclosed by Caines or the selling estate agent, SBC Property. However, it’s worth noting that the restaurant enjoys strong local patronage and is a favourite among tourists during the season. This sale, therefore, marks not just the end of an era but could potentially usher in a new chapter in the culinary journey of this beloved Cornish establishment.