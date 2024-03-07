Mextizo Set to Spice Up Cedar Rapids Dining Scene in Former El Bajio 2 Location

Following El Bajio 2's closure in Cedar Rapids last November, a new culinary venture is poised to rejuvenate the vacated premises. Mextizo, a Mexican restaurant with a rich lineage in Eastern Iowa's dining landscape, is slated to open its doors, promising a blend of traditional and innovative flavors.

Advertisment

El Bajio 2 Bids Farewell

After a brief tenure on Blairs Ferry Road NE, El Bajio 2 announced its permanent shutdown on social media, marking the end of its operations effective November 10. The decision was made to concentrate efforts on their original site at 555 Gateway Place SW, despite the initial excitement surrounding its opening in September 2022. This move left a void in the local culinary scene, prompting speculation about the future of the prime location near Target.

Mextizo: A New Beginning

Advertisment

In a turn of events, GLD Commercial, a real estate group, disclosed via Facebook that Mextizo would be taking over the former El Bajio 2 space. With a respectable 20 years of combined restaurant experience, the team behind successful establishments such as Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant, Cafe Tacuba, and Tequilero are set to introduce Mextizo. Although details remain sparse, the excitement is palpable, with owner Oswaldo Aguirre hinting at an imminent opening. This anticipation is further fueled by exclusive sneak peek images and videos shared on social media, teasing what's to come.

What to Expect from Mextizo

While much about Mextizo remains under wraps, the heritage of its sister restaurants suggests a menu that will celebrate both traditional Mexican cuisine and creative culinary innovations. The community eagerly awaits the official announcement of the opening date, with many supporters and future patrons expressing their enthusiasm on the restaurant's Facebook page. As Mextizo gears up to welcome diners, it stands as a testament to the evolving and dynamic food scene in Cedar Rapids, promising to be more than just a replacement but a new chapter in the city's rich culinary narrative.

As Cedar Rapids anticipates the grand opening of Mextizo, the city's gastronomic landscape is set for a vibrant shake-up. With its roots deeply embedded in the success of its predecessors, Mextizo is not only expected to fill the void left by El Bajio 2 but also to elevate the dining experience in the area. The buzz surrounding its launch reflects a community's readiness to embrace new flavors and experiences, marking a significant moment in Cedar Rapids' culinary evolution.