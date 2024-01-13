Mexican Cuisine Dominates U.S. Food Scene: Pew Study

The love for Mexican cuisine has made its mark across the United States, as disclosed by a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center. A whopping 85% of U.S. counties now host at least one Mexican restaurant, leaving only 4 million residents without close access to this culinary delight.

Mapping Mexican Cuisine Across the U.S.

According to the study, Mexican restaurants now comprise 11% of all eateries in the country. The states that boast the highest concentration of these establishments include California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Florida. It’s noteworthy that California alone houses 22% of the nation’s Mexican restaurants, closely followed by Texas with 17%.

A Look at the Data

The analysis, which relied on data from SafeGraph, Yelp, and the American Community Survey, also shed light on the dominance of Mexican food within Hispanic cuisine offerings in the U.S. It revealed that a mere 2% of restaurants serve food from other Western Hemisphere origins. This dominance is particularly evident in the Southwest, with New Mexico leading in terms of the percentage of establishments serving Mexican cuisine.

Affordability and Popularity of Mexican Cuisine

Despite the popularity and widespread availability of Mexican food, it remains a budget-friendly option for most. The study found that 61% of Mexican restaurants are listed with one dollar sign on Yelp, indicating their affordability. In a separate study by Grand Canyon University, Mexican restaurants claimed the most five-star reviews in 44 out of 50 cities analyzed, underscoring the popularity of this cuisine.

While the Pew Research Center did not evaluate the authenticity of the Mexican food, restaurants were categorized based on tags like ‘Tex-Mex’ and ‘tacos’, provided by SafeGraph and Yelp. This pervasive presence of Mexican cuisine across the U.S. reflects not just a culinary preference, but a broader cultural acceptance.