en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Mexican Cuisine Dominates U.S. Food Scene: Pew Study

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Mexican Cuisine Dominates U.S. Food Scene: Pew Study

The love for Mexican cuisine has made its mark across the United States, as disclosed by a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center. A whopping 85% of U.S. counties now host at least one Mexican restaurant, leaving only 4 million residents without close access to this culinary delight.

Mapping Mexican Cuisine Across the U.S.

According to the study, Mexican restaurants now comprise 11% of all eateries in the country. The states that boast the highest concentration of these establishments include California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Florida. It’s noteworthy that California alone houses 22% of the nation’s Mexican restaurants, closely followed by Texas with 17%.

A Look at the Data

The analysis, which relied on data from SafeGraph, Yelp, and the American Community Survey, also shed light on the dominance of Mexican food within Hispanic cuisine offerings in the U.S. It revealed that a mere 2% of restaurants serve food from other Western Hemisphere origins. This dominance is particularly evident in the Southwest, with New Mexico leading in terms of the percentage of establishments serving Mexican cuisine.

Affordability and Popularity of Mexican Cuisine

Despite the popularity and widespread availability of Mexican food, it remains a budget-friendly option for most. The study found that 61% of Mexican restaurants are listed with one dollar sign on Yelp, indicating their affordability. In a separate study by Grand Canyon University, Mexican restaurants claimed the most five-star reviews in 44 out of 50 cities analyzed, underscoring the popularity of this cuisine.

While the Pew Research Center did not evaluate the authenticity of the Mexican food, restaurants were categorized based on tags like ‘Tex-Mex’ and ‘tacos’, provided by SafeGraph and Yelp. This pervasive presence of Mexican cuisine across the U.S. reflects not just a culinary preference, but a broader cultural acceptance.

0
Food Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
3 mins ago
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
In the rural expanse of Kariba, Zimbabwe, within the dust-ridden settlements of Makande, a chilling specter of starvation looms large. The villagers, trapped in an escalating crisis of food shortages, have made an urgent appeal for aid. This grim narrative unfolds in the words of Ward 11 councillor, Pedzisai Majoni, who reports that the majority
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
5 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
5 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
National Bagel Day 2024: A Feast of Deals and Contests
1 hour ago
National Bagel Day 2024: A Feast of Deals and Contests
The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems
3 hours ago
The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Becomes Internet Meme After Visit to Salt Bae's Steakhouse
4 hours ago
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Becomes Internet Meme After Visit to Salt Bae's Steakhouse
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 min
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
6 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
7 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
8 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
9 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
10 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
10 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
12 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
14 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 min
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app