Menu Additions and New Locations Heat Up the QSR and Fast-Casual Industries

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) and fast-casual industries are in a state of rapid evolution, with numerous chains introducing fresh menu items and expanding their geographical footprints. Some have tapped into the allure of exclusivity, while others have ventured into new territories augmenting their global presence.

Menu Innovations

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has unveiled a new culinary delight: the Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders. Available exclusively for to-go and catering guests, and to DashPass by DoorDash members until February 27, these tenders come paired with two side dishes and a choice of bread.

Meanwhile, Little Caesar's Pizza has embraced the best of both worlds with its Slices-N-Stix offering. This combo, priced at $7.99, brings together pepperoni pizza slices and cheese bread sticks, now with the added topping options of bacon or jalapenos.

Not to be outdone, Panera Bread has expanded its sandwich repertoire with two Sourdough Melts. In addition, they have introduced a limited-time offer of a cup of soup for just $1.

Location Expansions

Aussie Grill has made its mark in Canton, Michigan, with a new drive-thru location, while Beard Papa is poised to open a store in Cerritos, California, adding to its over 450 international locations. Chicken Salad Chick is setting its sights on Texas, with plans to launch 21 new locations within the next five years.

Jersey Mike's Subs has made a significant move by entering into a development agreement to open 300 locations in Canada by 2034. This marks its first venture outside the U.S. Marco's Pizza, on the other hand, has celebrated the opening of its 1,200th store in Louisville, Kentucky, and has expressed plans for further expansion.

Finally, Taco Bell has made a groundbreaking move with the launch of its first drive-thru-only location in Kansas City, Missouri. This location features a dual-lane drive-thru and a late-night pickup window for mobile orders, setting a new precedent for the QSR industry.