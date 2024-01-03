en English
Food

Memphis Restaurant Association Honors 2024 Award Recipients

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Memphis Restaurant Association Honors 2024 Award Recipients

The Memphis Restaurant Association (MRA) has unveiled the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards, honoring stellar individuals who have made a remarkable impact on the local restaurant scene.

Marco Puerto: Restaurateur of the Year

Marco Puerto, the proprietor of the acclaimed Cocina Mexicana Bar & Grill, clinched the Restaurateur of the Year award. Puerto’s significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic were highlighted as a key factor in his selection. His tireless efforts to assist the Latino restaurant community by translating complex regulations into Spanish have been invaluable, ensuring that these businesses could navigate the pandemic’s challenges effectively.

AJ Jones: Associate Member of the Year

AJ Jones of Old Dominick Distillery, well-known for his exceptional customer service and contributions to the Memphis food and beverage industry, was named Associate Member of the Year. Jones’ commitment to excellence has not only elevated the reputation of Old Dominick Distillery, but it has also made a lasting impact on the restaurant industry in Memphis.

Jennifer Biggs: Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award

The MRA also announced a posthumous honor for food writer Jennifer Biggs, who lost her battle with cancer in August. Biggs will be honored with the MRA Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her instrumental role in shaping and promoting the Memphis restaurant scene. Her insightful food writing has left an enduring legacy in Memphis.

The annual Memphis Restaurant Association Awards Food Festival, a tradition spanning over 55 years, is set to take place on February 4 at The Kent. The event is open to the public, offering everyone a chance to celebrate the achievements of these industry stalwarts. The award recipients are chosen by a committee of past winners, and any MRA member can put forth nominations.

Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

