Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options

Melt Bar and Grilled, renowned for its indulgent, high-calorie sandwiches, has taken a fresh turn to cater to the burgeoning health-conscious clientele. As of September 2023, the chain started offering wraps, a lighter alternative to their conventional bread-based delights. This move is a direct response to the escalating trend of customers seeking to trim their calorie intake, positioning Melt as a restaurant that listens to its customers and adapts to their needs.

Return to Roots with a Twist

The restaurant chain, after closing its Avon location in Northeast Ohio, has decided to downsize and return to its Cleveland origins. This decision is a strategic move to navigate the post-pandemic landscape and the looming economic challenges. Melt Bar and Grilled is preparing for future triumphs by going back to basics while simultaneously introducing a revitalized menu and cocktail program.

A Healthier Spin on Classic Favorites

At the heart of this revamped menu lies the introduction of wraps, marking a first in the 18-year history of the franchise. The wraps are crafted by toasting dry tortillas on both sides sans butter, significantly slashing the fat and calorie content. Melt’s owner, Matt Fish, noted that the chicken and vegetarian wraps have garnered the most popularity. However, patrons have the freedom to opt for any sandwich in wrap form, including the deep-fried Monte Cristo.

Embracing Change for a Brighter Future

Despite the closure of the Avon outpost, all other Melt Bar and Grilled locations across Northeast Ohio and Columbus continue to thrive. This innovative addition to the menu could potentially alter consumer perceptions and establish itself as a game-changing offering for the restaurant chain. With its commitment to adaptability and innovation, Melt Bar and Grilled is poised to continue serving its loyal customers while attracting a new demographic of health-conscious eaters.