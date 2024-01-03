en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options

Melt Bar and Grilled, renowned for its indulgent, high-calorie sandwiches, has taken a fresh turn to cater to the burgeoning health-conscious clientele. As of September 2023, the chain started offering wraps, a lighter alternative to their conventional bread-based delights. This move is a direct response to the escalating trend of customers seeking to trim their calorie intake, positioning Melt as a restaurant that listens to its customers and adapts to their needs.

Return to Roots with a Twist

The restaurant chain, after closing its Avon location in Northeast Ohio, has decided to downsize and return to its Cleveland origins. This decision is a strategic move to navigate the post-pandemic landscape and the looming economic challenges. Melt Bar and Grilled is preparing for future triumphs by going back to basics while simultaneously introducing a revitalized menu and cocktail program.

A Healthier Spin on Classic Favorites

At the heart of this revamped menu lies the introduction of wraps, marking a first in the 18-year history of the franchise. The wraps are crafted by toasting dry tortillas on both sides sans butter, significantly slashing the fat and calorie content. Melt’s owner, Matt Fish, noted that the chicken and vegetarian wraps have garnered the most popularity. However, patrons have the freedom to opt for any sandwich in wrap form, including the deep-fried Monte Cristo.

Embracing Change for a Brighter Future

Despite the closure of the Avon outpost, all other Melt Bar and Grilled locations across Northeast Ohio and Columbus continue to thrive. This innovative addition to the menu could potentially alter consumer perceptions and establish itself as a game-changing offering for the restaurant chain. With its commitment to adaptability and innovation, Melt Bar and Grilled is poised to continue serving its loyal customers while attracting a new demographic of health-conscious eaters.

0
Business Food Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
FK Distribution Acquires Aviou to Boost minetilbud's Market Position
FK Distribution, Denmark’s leading distributor of special offers, has made a strategic acquisition of Aviou’s business operations, a company known for its online catalogue and offer publications. This move, effective from January 1, 2024, aims to bolster minetilbud’s standing as the country’s largest special offers platform. With Aviou’s technology in their arsenal, FK Distribution is
FK Distribution Acquires Aviou to Boost minetilbud's Market Position
Project $1M Portfolio: On the Road to Success Amid Market Turbulence
1 min ago
Project $1M Portfolio: On the Road to Success Amid Market Turbulence
Bangladesh's NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation
2 mins ago
Bangladesh's NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation
SuperCorrExpo 2024 to Feature Keynote Addresses by Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel
47 seconds ago
SuperCorrExpo 2024 to Feature Keynote Addresses by Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel
Plug Power in Financial Straits: Stock Downgraded Amid Liquidity Concerns
1 min ago
Plug Power in Financial Straits: Stock Downgraded Amid Liquidity Concerns
Sage Therapeutics Inc: A Stock on the Rise Amid Operational Challenges
1 min ago
Sage Therapeutics Inc: A Stock on the Rise Amid Operational Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
20 seconds
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
2 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
2 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
2 mins
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
3 mins
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
3 mins
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
4 mins
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
4 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
5 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
23 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
24 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
33 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
34 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
43 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
46 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app