en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP

In a bustling marketplace where consumers constantly seek innovative products, two young Australian entrepreneurs have dared to step into the ring. Austin Xenos and Madison Verrocchi, both aged 24 and hailing from Melbourne, have introduced a fresh take on hydration supplements with their brand-new product, LVL UP.

Addressing the Hydration Deficit

Designed to alleviate the dehydration symptoms often experienced post sports activities, outdoor exertions, or alcohol consumption, LVL UP emerges as a response to the duo’s dissatisfaction with existing electrolyte supplements available in the Australian market. The motivation behind the venture was to craft an alternative that not only efficiently replenishes lost fluids but also offers a superior taste experience and convenience.

Refreshing and Handy

LVL UP comes as a non-carbonated, loose powder housed in ‘convenient stick’ packaging. This design choice ensures that users can effortlessly carry it around and mix with water whenever needed. The product is available in three tantalizing flavors: Lemon & Lime, Mixed Berry, and Orange.

Competitive Pricing and Encouraging Reception

The pricing strategy adopted by the creators is competitive, with a 10-pack priced at $12.99 and a 30-pack at $24.99, resulting in each serving costing less than $1. Since December, the product has been exclusively stocked by Chemist Warehouse, a clear indicator of its promising potential. Early feedback from consumers has been encouraging, particularly for the Mixed Berry flavor. Social media users have been vocal about their positive experiences, praising its taste and comparing it favorably with other well-known sports drinks like Powerade or Gatorade.

In the landscape of health and wellness, LVL UP seems poised to carve its niche, offering a novel approach to hydration that combines effectiveness, taste, and convenience. As the product continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to observe how it influences the hydration supplement market in Australia and potentially beyond.

0
Australia Business Food
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
As Australia braces for the initiation of stage three tax cuts on July 1, amid a climate of heightened inflation, apprehensions are mounting regarding their possible inflationary repercussions. The government, while swift to praise the deflationary advantages of other policies, has been reticent about the specific effects of these tax cuts. The potential inflationary impact
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
25 mins ago
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
26 mins ago
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
21 mins ago
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
24 mins ago
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
24 mins ago
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
6 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
7 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
10 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
12 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
14 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
16 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
18 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
22 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
22 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
33 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app