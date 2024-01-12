en English
Australia

Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP

In a bustling marketplace where consumers constantly seek innovative products, two young Australian entrepreneurs have dared to step into the ring. Austin Xenos and Madison Verrocchi, both aged 24 and hailing from Melbourne, have introduced a fresh take on hydration supplements with their brand-new product, LVL UP.

Addressing the Hydration Deficit

Designed to alleviate the dehydration symptoms often experienced post sports activities, outdoor exertions, or alcohol consumption, LVL UP emerges as a response to the duo’s dissatisfaction with existing electrolyte supplements available in the Australian market. The motivation behind the venture was to craft an alternative that not only efficiently replenishes lost fluids but also offers a superior taste experience and convenience.

Refreshing and Handy

LVL UP comes as a non-carbonated, loose powder housed in ‘convenient stick’ packaging. This design choice ensures that users can effortlessly carry it around and mix with water whenever needed. The product is available in three tantalizing flavors: Lemon & Lime, Mixed Berry, and Orange.

Competitive Pricing and Encouraging Reception

The pricing strategy adopted by the creators is competitive, with a 10-pack priced at $12.99 and a 30-pack at $24.99, resulting in each serving costing less than $1. Since December, the product has been exclusively stocked by Chemist Warehouse, a clear indicator of its promising potential. Early feedback from consumers has been encouraging, particularly for the Mixed Berry flavor. Social media users have been vocal about their positive experiences, praising its taste and comparing it favorably with other well-known sports drinks like Powerade or Gatorade.

In the landscape of health and wellness, LVL UP seems poised to carve its niche, offering a novel approach to hydration that combines effectiveness, taste, and convenience. As the product continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to observe how it influences the hydration supplement market in Australia and potentially beyond.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

