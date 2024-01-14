Melahat Öz's Battle with Breast Cancer: A Testament to Early Detection and Timely Treatment

There is a silent battle waging in the world, a battle not of guns and bombs, but of cells and tissues. Breast cancer, a rampant health concern that knows no boundaries, affecting women worldwide, irrespective of their age, culture, or socio-economic status. In Turkey, the saga of this battle is embodied by a resilient 75-year-old woman named Melahat Öz, or as she is affectionately known, 'Süslü Meloş'.

A Lump, A Fear, A Diagnosis

When Melahat discovered a lump in her breast in her home city of Erzurum, she did not succumb to fear or denial, two feelings that often paralyze individuals in such circumstances. Instead, she sought immediate medical attention at Atatürk University Research Hospital. After a series of tests, the news she might have feared but was prepared for arrived - she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

A Battle Fought with Knowledge and Medicine

The battle against cancer is fought on two fronts. The first is the physical, where modern medicine plays its part. Melahat underwent radio and chemotherapy treatments before a breast-conserving surgery was performed by Prof. Dr. Müfide Nuran Akçay and her team. The second front is mental, a battle of wills, where the patient's resolve and mentality can make a significant difference. Melahat's early detection and positive attitude played crucial roles in her victory over cancer.

Spreading the Word, Saving Lives

Surviving breast cancer, however, was not the end of Melahat's journey. She took it upon herself to emphasize the importance of early detection in combating breast cancer. Through her story, she urges women to regularly self-examine their breasts and armpits while bathing, a practice that helped her identify the lump early. Prof. Dr. Akçay echoes this sentiment, underscoring the importance of self-examination and early diagnosis in improving the prognosis of breast cancer patients.

Melahat's story serves as an important reminder of the power of early detection and appropriate treatment in the fight against breast cancer. In this silent, often overlooked battle, knowledge, vigilance, and timely action are our most potent weapons.