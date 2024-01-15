en English
Food

Mega Family’s Sankranthi Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Togetherness

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Mega Family’s Sankranthi Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Togetherness

Amid the festive spirit of Sankranthi, the Mega family, consisting of Telugu film industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu, along with their kin, reveled in traditional celebrations at their Bengaluru residence. The festival saw the family members partake in customary culinary activities, a highlight being Telugu superstar Ram Charan trying his hand at making dosas, as well as actress Lavanya Tripathi preparing a traditional sweet, sunnundalu.

Culinary Skills on Display

The festivities not only brought the family together but also showcased their hidden culinary talents. Ram Charan, known for his on-screen persona, surprised everyone with his dosa-making skills. He was ably tutored by his mother, Surekha, whose expertise at making dosas was significantly applauded. In addition to the dosas, the extensive spread included biryani, chocolate mousse, mirchi bajji, and idli served with various chutneys, underlining the family’s love for a diverse gastronomic experience.

Sharing Festive Moments

Upasana, Ram Charan’s wife, ensured that fans were able to partake in the celebrations by sharing snippets from the event on social media. One such moment included a video of Surekha making dosas to the rhythm of Chiranjeevi’s song ‘Star Star’, a testament to the family’s strong ties to their film lineage. Upasana’s posts gave fans a glimpse into the intimate family celebrations, from the preparation of traditional foods to the enjoyment of the feast.

Celebrations Beyond Sankranthi

The family’s Sankranthi celebrations also coincided with the birthday of Vaisshnav Tej on January 13. The occasion was marked by multiple cake-cuttings, adding to the festive cheer. Further, the family lit a bonfire on the occasion of Bhogi on January 14, which is traditionally celebrated a day before Sankranthi. These shared celebrations served to strengthen the familial bonds and underscored the Mega family’s commitment to uphold and celebrate their traditions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

