MEC's 'Doh Ken Ran' Eggs: A Nutritional Revolution Launched in Singapore

On the evening of February 19, 2024, the heart of Singapore's Tanjong Pagar district will witness an intriguing gastronomic event. Staged at SABAR Singapore, the Maruto Egg Circulation Group (MEC) will unveil its latest innovation in the world of eggs - the 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs. This exclusive event, tailored for representatives from the media and food industry, underpins MEC's commitment to health-focused culinary innovation.

A New Dawn for Egg Consumption

MEC's 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs are not your typical breakfast staple. They are enriched with a potent mix of nutrients, including lutein, folic acid, vitamin D, and vitamin E. This nutrient infusion is not by chance but by design, thanks to a special feed given to the hens. The feed includes marigolds, seaweed, wormwood, and wood vinegar - ingredients that not only enhance the nutritional value of the eggs but also promise to deliver a unique taste experience.

Lutein - The Eye Health Promoter

Of particular note is the significantly higher levels of lutein present in these 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs. Lutein, a type of antioxidant, is known for its benefits to eye health. This is especially relevant in our digital age where people spend extensive hours on computers and smartphones, exposing their eyes to potentially harmful blue light. The 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs present a delicious and convenient solution for those seeking to safeguard their vision health.

Strategic Singapore Showcase

Singapore, being the second largest importer of Japanese eggs, offers a strategic location for MEC to showcase these nutritionally enhanced eggs. Attendees at the event will not only have the opportunity to attend a business briefing on the 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs but also taste them firsthand. The event is designed to facilitate discussion and exchange of opinions about the product, providing a platform for MEC to receive valuable feedback.

With the introduction of 'Doh Ken Ran' eggs, MEC is charting a new course in the egg industry, where health benefits and taste go hand in hand. The Singapore event marks a significant milestone in this journey and sets the tone for future innovations.