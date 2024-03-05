M(EAT) CARNIVAL: A Culinary Adventure with La Brea Bakery and Chef Abramovitch in Napa

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique culinary event, (M)EAT CARNIVAL, unveils a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean-inspired dishes in the Bay Area, featuring La Brea Bakery artisan breads. Led by Chef Itamar Abramovitch of Blossom Catering, Napa, this series promises a sensory overload with over 20 dishes, an open wine bar, and live entertainment.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Dining Experiences

At the heart of (M)EAT CARNIVAL is the concept of immersive dining, where guests are encouraged to engage directly with their food, free from conventional dining distractions. "We smoke and grill La Brea Bakery's artisan breads to complement our diversified menu," Chef Abramovitch explains. This hands-on approach not only enhances the flavors but also adds a memorable twist to the dining experience. From "faux gras" to shakshuka, the event's dishes showcase the versatility of La Brea Bakery's breads, further elevating the culinary journey.

Culinary Creativity Unleashed

Advertisment

Each (M)EAT CARNIVAL event is a display of culinary brilliance, with 20 chefs offering their unique take on Mediterranean-American cuisine. Brie Buenning, La Brea Bakery's director of marketing, praises the chefs' innovation, creating "unexpected and unique ways" to delight food enthusiasts. The inclusion of an open wine bar and live musical entertainment complements the culinary exploration, ensuring a well-rounded and unforgettable experience for all attendees.

An Ongoing Culinary Festival

Set to run from March through October 2024 in the Napa -- American Canyon region, (M)EAT CARNIVAL aims to be more than just an event; it's a culinary movement. Aspiring to bring together food lovers from diverse backgrounds, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in new flavors and preparations. With live cooking demonstrations and a plethora of tasting opportunities, this event is poised to become a must-visit for culinary adventurers and food aficionados alike.

As the culinary world continues to evolve, (M)EAT CARNIVAL stands out as a beacon of innovation and creativity. By breaking the conventional dining mold, it invites guests to embark on a gastronomic journey that promises not just meals, but memories. This culinary adventure underscores the ever-growing appetite for unique dining experiences and the role of artisan bread in elevating these encounters. As the sun sets on the 2024 season, one can only wonder what the next chapter will hold for this culinary odyssey.