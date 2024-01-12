en English
Food

Meals on Wheels, H-E-B Partner for ‘Sauces for Seniors’ Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
Meals on Wheels, H-E-B Partner for ‘Sauces for Seniors’ Initiative

In an unprecedented move, Meals on Wheels of Odessa has joined forces with H-E-B grocery company to ensure their clients are not only fed but have the basic condiments to enhance the taste of their meals. The partnership, ingeniously dubbed ‘Sauces for Seniors’, is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing the often overlooked aspects of senior nutrition.

H-E-B Steps Up to the Plate

Recognizing the occasional lack of basic condiments when hamburgers or hot dogs are served, Craig Stoker, the indefatigable executive director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa, reached out to H-E-B. The result? A generous donation of a multitude of sauces. H-E-B has committed to contributing 500 bottles each of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, honey, pancake syrup, and salt & pepper shakers. A tangible demonstration of the company’s commitment to hunger relief.

Community Engagement in Action

Danny Flores, H-E-B’s senior manager of Public Affairs, expressed the company’s immense pride in supporting Meals on Wheels of Odessa. More than just a monetary donation, H-E-B staff will volunteer their time to assist with the delivery of these products to Meals on Wheels clients. This move underscores a deeper commitment to community involvement and a dedication to ensuring that the needs of seniors are met beyond the basic provision of meals.

Celebrating Partnership & Progress

The partnership will be officially celebrated at an event hosted by Meals on Wheels of Odessa. While the sauces are an essential component of this collaboration, the true essence is the demonstration of community spirit, corporate responsibility, and the shared commitment to alleviate hunger among seniors. As Meals on Wheels of Odessa and H-E-B move forward in this partnership, they exemplify the power of unity in addressing the challenges of senior hunger.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

