Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition has voluntarily initiated a recall of select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialist infant formula for children with cow’s milk allergies, due to concerns over potential bacterial contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall, which concerns batches produced in June and distributed throughout the summer months.

Potential Bacterial Contamination

The potential contaminant is Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause severe infections, including sepsis and meningitis. Symptoms of infection may include jaundice, temperature fluctuations, poor feeding, irritability, difficulty breathing, and unusual movements. At the time of the recall announcement, Reckitt Benckiser stated that most of the affected product in the United States is believed to have already been consumed, and no illnesses or adverse effects have been reported.

Voluntary Recall of Nutramigen Powder

The recall includes 675,030 cans of Nutramigen powder infant formula. Consumers are advised to check the bottom of Nutramigen cans for the impacted batch numbers to determine if they have a potentially contaminated product. The company has provided the impacted batch numbers and their corresponding can sizes for consumers’ convenience.

Response and Next Steps

The FDA stated that all the products in question underwent extensive testing by Mead Johnson Nutrition and tested negative for the bacteria. Yet, out of an abundance of caution, Mead Johnson Nutrition has chosen to voluntarily recall the potentially affected batches. While no illnesses or adverse events have been recorded at the time of the recall, consumers are urged to check the bottom of their cans to see if they hold one of the potentially contaminated batches.