McDonald's Welcomes Back Strawberry & Crème Pie for Limited Time

McDonald's is once again delighting sweet-toothed patrons with the return of its seasonal treat, the Strawberry & Crème Pie. This 280-calorie dessert, first introduced in 2012 and periodically reappearing on the menu, is available for a limited time at select locations across the United States. The pie, a beloved customer favorite, comprises succulent strawberries and vanilla-flavored crème, baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust.

Unexpected Return Sparks Excitement

The re-emergence of the Strawberry & Crème Pie was not formally announced by McDonald's but was instead spotted by eagle-eyed dessert aficionados and reported by the Instagram account Snackolator. The pie succeeds the Holiday Pies, marking the first addition to the fast-food giant's dessert lineup in 2024. Customers eager to indulge in this sweet offering can use the McDonald's Mobile Order & Pay app to verify its availability at their local restaurants.

Price Varies by Market

Prices for the Strawberry & Crème Pie differ by location, with costs ranging from 99 cents to $2.50. The dessert has been one of the most sold treats over the past decade, reflecting its popularity among McDonald's customers. Patrons have the flexibility to enjoy the pie either individually or as a 2-piece option, providing a delectable option to suit varying appetites.

McDonald's Strategy of Seasonal Items

As part of its effective strategy of periodically offering limited-time seasonal menu items, McDonald's has built anticipation and excitement among its customer base. This approach keeps the menu fresh and encourages customers to visit frequently to try new offerings. In line with this strategy, the fast-food chain has also reintroduced the Snack Wrap and the Double Big Mac, and plans are in place to revamp the iconic Big Mac sandwich by 2024, further demonstrating McDonald's commitment to evolving and enhancing its menu.