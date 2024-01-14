en English
Business

McDonald’s UK Battles Blue Monday with App-Exclusive Deals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
McDonald’s UK Battles Blue Monday with App-Exclusive Deals

Starting January 15, McDonald’s UK embarks on a 10-day promotional campaign, a beacon of hope in the gloom of what’s popularly known as Blue Monday—the most depressing day of the year. This strategic initiative, exclusively available through the McDonald’s app, entails an array of daily discounts on the fast-food giant’s menu items, aiming to ease the financial strain of post-holiday blues on its customers.

McDonald’s Discounts: A Pathway to Savings

The promotional campaign promises savings galore, featuring deals like 99p Chicken McNuggets, 20% off on orders exceeding £10, and discounted rates on favourites such as Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and Veggie options. In the era of apps and e-commerce, the move is an astute strategy to incentivise customers to utilise the McDonald’s app, as these discounts will not apply to orders placed through third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

Fry-anuary Rewards: A Bonus Treat

Adding to the excitement, McDonald’s has rolled out the Fry-anuary Rewards scheme as part of this campaign. App users can now win prizes and accumulate reward points on the purchase of fries, turning a simple side dish into a potential windfall. It’s a clever enticement, designed to boost customer engagement and app usage.

Return of Fan-Favourites: A Delicious Surprise

McDonald’s is not just about discounts and rewards. It’s also bringing back the Fajita Chicken Wrap, albeit with a fresh recipe, and the much-loved Steakhouse stack burger. By coupling the return of popular items with enticing deals, McDonald’s aims to turn Blue Monday into an event of culinary delight for its patrons.

While the article also touches upon other products and offers such as pregnancy support pillows, fitness apps, weight loss alternatives, and skincare products, the central focus remains the McDonald’s deals and their potential impact on its customer base. The commercial or promotional aspect of these unrelated products does not overshadow the main news about McDonald’s innovative approach to tackling Blue Monday.

Business Food United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

