Business

McDonald’s Launches Four-Patty Giant Burger Amid Mixed Reactions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
McDonald’s, a pivotal player in the fast-food industry, has announced the introduction of a new colossal burger to its menu in the United States – a burger featuring four divine patties. This significant move, reflecting the evolving dynamics of consumer demand and marketing strategies, could also be seen as a strategic attempt to rival other chains offering similar large-scale food items.

McDonald’s Quadruple Patty Burger

The new addition to the McDonald’s menu, dubbed the Double Big Mac, boasts four 100% all-beef patties. The burger is tastefully topped with pickles, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, a slice of American cheese, and the signature Big Mac sauce, all nestled between a sesame seed bun. The introduction of this sizable burger, which initially debuted in 2020, marks a distinctive era in McDonald’s history of experimenting with different Big Mac variations such as the Grand Mac and the Chicken Big Mac.

A Controversial Introduction?

This significant move by McDonald’s has not gone unnoticed, stirring reactions across the spectrum. Notably, Chef Curtis Stone, during his appearance on TMZ Live, suggested that consumers might want to consider spending their money elsewhere. This commentary alludes to a potential critique of the fast-food industry or the value proposition of the new burger offering. Stone’s advice might resonate with a segment of the audience who are mindful of dietary choices, the quality of ingredients, or value for money when dining out.

Impact and Reactions

The Double Big Mac will be available nationwide for a limited time, starting Jan. 24. Although pricing and nutritional information have not been disclosed yet, the burger’s previous incarnation contained 740 calories compared to the Big Mac’s 590 calories. The price, however, will vary based on individual restaurants. The launch has already sparked reactions among Americans and is set to generate further discussion, especially in light of the burger’s previous limited-time availability and its permanent presence on the Australian McDonald’s menu since March 2020.

Business Food United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

