Business

McDonald’s Christmas Menu Change: Galaxy Caramel Pie and More to Depart

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
McDonald’s Christmas Menu Change: Galaxy Caramel Pie and More to Depart

McDonald’s, the global fast-food giant, is preparing to bid farewell to eight items from its Christmas menu, including the much-loved Galaxy Caramel Pie. The change, which is a part of the brand’s approximately six-week menu rotation, marks the end of the festive season. Fans of these treats have until January 3 to relish the current offerings one last time.

The Galaxy Caramel Pie Departure

The Galaxy Caramel Pie, a delightful twist on the traditional apple pie featuring a Galaxy-flavored caramel sauce and chocolate pastry, is particularly being missed by the McDonald’s faithful. This innovative dessert has garnered immense praise from customers, many of whom have expressed their wish for it to become a permanent menu fixture.

Menu Overhaul

Despite the withdrawal of items such as the Big and Cheesy burgers, Chicken Big Mac, Cheese Melt Dippers, and two McFlurry flavors, McDonald’s is not leaving its customers empty-handed. The fast-food chain plans to introduce fresh items to its menu. These include the return of fan favorites like the Cheesy Garlic Bites, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Caramel McFlurries, the Steakhouse Stack burger, and the Fajita Chicken wrap.

Ways to Save at McDonald’s

As McDonald’s revamps its menu, it’s worth noting that there are multiple ways for customers to save money on their visits. These include opting for a cheaper location, leveraging birthday freebies through the My McDonald’s app, and utilizing a discounted Big Mac and fries offer available through a feedback survey.

While McDonald’s is updating its offerings, Starbucks, another major player in the food and beverage industry, is also set to introduce eight new food and drink options to its menu. Thus, the new year appears to be bringing new flavors and experiences for fast-food enthusiasts around the world.

Business Food United Kingdom
