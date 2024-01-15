en English
McDonald’s Breakfast: A Morning Ritual with a Strict Schedule

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
McDonald’s, the world-renowned fast-food chain, has made its breakfast menu a staple for millions starting their day. However, the allure of Egg McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns is limited by a strict serving window that concludes at 11 am daily. This cutoff, extended from 10:30 am in 2019, ensures that the breakfast enthusiasts have ample time to enjoy their morning favorites.

Breakfast Schedule and Delivery Options

For the 24-hour McDonald’s outlets, breakfast service kickstarts at 5 am, while others adhere to their regular opening hours. But it’s not just in-store dining that’s an option. Customers can indulge in McDonald’s breakfast from the comfort of their homes, thanks to delivery services like Just Eat, Uber Eats, or the McDonald’s app. However, this convenience comes with additional service and delivery fees.

When navigating these apps for a breakfast order, customers should be cognizant of potential extra costs. Factors such as the proximity to the restaurant influencing delivery fees, minimum order amounts, and the likelihood of order restrictions during peak times can impact the final bill.

Transition from Breakfast to Regular Menu

At 11 am, the sizzle of breakfast sausages gives way to the familiar hum of burgers and fries. This transition is dictated by the varying cooking methods and temperatures required for breakfast foods and the main menu items. It’s a delicate balancing act in the limited kitchen space. McDonald’s maintains that this structured schedule allows the chain to cater to a broader palate, encompassing both breakfast enthusiasts and those who favor the lunch menu.

Breakfast and the McDonald’s Monopoly Promotion

A noteworthy mention is that the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion does not extend to the breakfast menu. The thrill of collecting Monopoly stickers is reserved for select main meals and treats served post the breakfast period. This exclusion, while disappointing for breakfast regulars, adds another dimension to the strategic segregation of the McDonald’s menu.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

