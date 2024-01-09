en English
Australia

McDonald’s Australia Introduces Pineapple-Themed Menu, Reviving Summer Burgers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
McDonald’s Australia Introduces Pineapple-Themed Menu, Reviving Summer Burgers

McDonald’s Australia has taken a tropical twist this summer with the launch of their new pineapple-themed menu. The chain’s latest offerings are set to tantalize tastebuds with pineapple fritters and a pineapple sundae, marking an innovative expansion on the success of last summer’s special, the potato scallop.

Reviving the Taste of Summer

The pineapple fritters are an adventurous creation featuring slices of pineapple enveloped in a crispy fried coating. In contrast, the pineapple sundae is a sweet indulgence with pineapple sauce and chunks sitting atop a choice of vanilla or chocolate soft serve. These unique items will be available nationwide starting January 10, offering a refreshing take on the fast-food scene.

McDonald’s Summer Burgers Return

Alongside the pineapple-infused treats, McDonald’s Australia is bringing back two summer favorites: the Aussie Angus deluxe and the McCrispy bacon deluxe. The Aussie Angus deluxe, a hearty burger featuring beetroot and bacon, and the McCrispy bacon deluxe, a meat lover’s delight, will undoubtedly complement the new pineapple offerings.

Expectations of the New Menu

Samantha McLeod, McDonald’s marketing director, praised the new items as the ultimate snack for the season. The anticipation is high as the brand looks forward to witnessing customer reactions to these unique food options. With these additions, McDonald’s Australia continues to innovate, keeping their menu fresh and exciting, and further solidifying their position as a fast-food giant.

Australia Food
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

