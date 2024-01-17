McCormick & Company Inc. Ranks 49th in Global 100 Sustainability Index

In a significant achievement, McCormick & Company Inc., a global leader in the flavor industry, has been acclaimed as the world's 49th most sustainable company and the leading entity in the Food Products industry. The accolade has been conferred by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index at the Davos World Economic Forum. This recognition is not new for McCormick; it's the eighth consecutive year the company has found a place on this prestigious list.

Advertisment

Meticulous Evaluation Process

Claiming a spot in the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index isn't a cakewalk. The process involves a rigorous analysis of 6,733 companies, all compared against their industry peers. The evaluation is based on up to 25 quantitative key performance indicators, each meticulously weighed to mirror the specific impact profile of each industry.

McCormick's Sustainability Journey

Advertisment

Founded in 1889, McCormick has been a pioneer in the flavor industry with a commanding presence in 170 countries and territories. The corporation boasts over $6 billion in annual sales, a testament to its global reach and influence. However, it's not just the financial figures that set McCormick apart. The company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsibility has been at the core of its business model, earning it a top spot in the Global 100 Sustainability Index.

A Benchmark for Others

McCormick's recognition sends out a strong message to industries worldwide: Sustainability isn't just an optional corporate practice, but a pivotal aspect that can drive global change. As companies strive to balance business growth with environmental responsibility, McCormick's achievement serves as an inspiration and a benchmark for others to follow.