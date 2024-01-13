en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits

In the realm of culinary arts, another season of riveting competition is on the horizon. McCain StarChef, India’s leading culinary contest, is returning with its second season, promising to offer an experience grander and more immersive than before. Broadcasting on GOODTiMES, India’s pioneering lifestyle channel, the show is set to take the success of its first season several notches higher.

Tasting India through Five Episodes

With an innovative format that includes five episodes, each installment of the show will transport viewers and participants alike through the diverse culinary regions of India. The journey will culminate in a grand finale, where one talented chef will earn the title of StarChef of the year. Adding an unexpected twist to the competition, the show will introduce a wildcard entry, promising to keep the excitement levels soaring.

A Panel of Culinary Connoisseurs

At the helm of the competition stands a judging panel graced by the presence of eminent chefs, including Manish Mehrotra, Anahita Dhondy, and Aditya Bal. These culinary masters will lend their expertise and discerning palates to the selection process, ensuring the deserving talents rise to the top.

A Celebration of Culinary Diversity

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new season, Samantha Dutta from McCain Foods India highlighted the show’s role in celebrating the culinary diversity and talent that India has to offer. The competition has garnered a staggering 7,000 entries from chefs across the nation, indicating the tremendous enthusiasm and participation this platform has inspired. GOODTiMES CEO, Arati Singh, underscored the entertainment value of reality shows and the pivotal role such platforms play in elevating the profiles of talented chefs.

Access to a Culinary Spectacle

The strategic partnership between McCain Foods India and GOODTiMES ensures that the show reaches a wide audience. With availability on multiple platforms, including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital, and Samsung TV Plus, the culinary spectacle is just a click away for avid food enthusiasts. The second season of McCain StarChef is set to commence on Saturday, 13 January 2024, at 8 pm, inviting viewers to savor the taste of intense culinary competition.

0
Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
3 mins ago
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
The changing tastes of American consumers are reshaping the dairy industry, as the demand for cheese and butter continues to surge. In response, dairy farmers across the United States are adjusting their practices to produce milk with higher butterfat content. This adaptation has led to an unprecedented increase in butterfat levels, surpassing 4%, a record
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
35 mins ago
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Club 21 Celebrates Grand Reopening with Customer Appreciation Events
3 hours ago
Club 21 Celebrates Grand Reopening with Customer Appreciation Events
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
3 mins ago
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
5 mins ago
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
15 mins ago
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
13 seconds
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
24 seconds
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
31 seconds
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
55 seconds
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
1 min
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
2 mins
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
2 mins
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
2 mins
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
2 mins
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
15 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
35 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app