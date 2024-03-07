McAlister's Deli Marks Bucks County Entrance, Offers Free Tea for Year at Warrington Grand Opening

McAlister's Deli is set to make its Bucks County debut with a grand opening at the Warrington Crossing shopping center on Easton Road, scheduled for Monday, March 11. This event not only marks the chain's first foray into the county but also introduces a unique promotion: the first 100 guests will receive Free Tea for a Year, providing them with a weekly dose of McAlister's famous sweet tea for an entire year.

Community Engagement and Offerings

In anticipation of the opening, McAlister's Deli has planned a special event for Saturday, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m., dedicated to celebrating and giving back to the community's first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, Parent Teacher Organization members, and truck drivers. Each attendee, permitted one guest, must show a badge or ID to enjoy a complimentary meal. This gesture underscores McAlister's commitment to community engagement and appreciation for those who serve.

Grand Opening Celebrations

The grand opening on March 11 promises to be a festive day starting with the restaurant's opening at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The highlight for many will undoubtedly be the Free Tea for a Year giveaway for the first 100 guests, a promotion that not only celebrates the opening but also introduces guests to McAlister's signature sweet tea. McAlister's Deli prides itself on its wide range of handcrafted sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, and, of course, their sweet tea, making this offer particularly enticing for tea enthusiasts.

Varied Dining Options

McAlister's Deli in Warrington will cater to various dining preferences, offering dine-in, tableside, curbside pickup, outdoor seating, delivery, and catering services. The restaurant's diverse menu features a plethora of fresh, made-to-order options, including breakfast items, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches, and desserts. This varied selection ensures that McAlister's can accommodate any meal or event, from a simple lunch break to a large gathering.

As McAlister's Deli opens its doors in Warrington, the event is more than just the launch of another restaurant. It's a celebration of community, a welcome to the neighborhood, and a testament to the chain's dedication to quality food and exceptional hospitality. With its wide array of dining options and the highly anticipated Free Tea for a Year giveaway, McAlister's Deli is poised to become a beloved addition to the Bucks County culinary scene, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience its handcrafted meals and signature sweet tea.