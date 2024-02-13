Maverik Gas Station and Convenience Store: A New Era for Benson's West Side

A new era is dawning on the west side of Highway 90 in Benson, as construction begins on a Maverik gas station and convenience store. The impressive 6,000 square foot facility will be situated adjacent to the KFC/Taco Bell, bringing a fresh and invigorating energy to the area.

Advertisment

Maverik's Expansion: A Beacon of Convenience

With over 380 stores spread across 12 western states, Maverik is a familiar and trusted name in the world of gas stations and convenience stores. The new addition to Benson's landscape will be a testament to the company's commitment to providing quality service and products to its customers.

Two pump canopies will grace the new location, ensuring a smooth and efficient fueling experience for drivers. And, with the promise of fresh-made food under the BonFire brand, as well as drinks and snacks, the Maverik Stop will soon become a go-to destination for travelers and locals alike.

Advertisment

Adventure Awaits: The Maverik Experience

But the allure of the new Maverik Stop extends beyond its practical amenities. Customers can look forward to the Adventure Club membership, which offers a wealth of benefits, including free food and swag during the grand opening. It's an enticing invitation to join the Maverik community and embark on an exciting journey of discovery and convenience.

Love's Travel Stop Expansion and Filibertos Mexican Food Restaurant

Advertisment

The waves of change continue to ripple through Benson, as Love's Travel Stop announces its plans to expand in 2024. The addition of a Love's Tire Shop and Love's Truck Scale at the Highway 90/Interstate 10 intersection will further solidify the area's reputation as a hub for travel and commerce.

And, in a delightful twist, the City of Benson has revealed that a Filibertos Mexican food restaurant will be opening at 400 N. Ocotillo Rd., just across from the Chevron Gas Station. The reclaimed Burger King building will soon be filled with the mouthwatering aromas and flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine.

As Benson continues to evolve and grow, the arrival of these new businesses promises to bring a renewed sense of vitality and community to the region. The future is bright, and the possibilities are endless.

Note: This article is written in HTML format without any external CSS styling. The use of HTML tags such as

and is intended solely for structuring and emphasizing the content, and should not be interpreted as a suggestion for visual styling.