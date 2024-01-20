Mavalli Tiffin Room: A Century of Culinary Excellence

At the heart of Bengaluru, the Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) resonates with a hundred years of culinary traditions, having marked its centennial in 2024. This revered eatery, established in 1924 on Lalbagh Road at Mavalli, has become a gastronomic emblem of the city, serving a myriad of signature dishes such as rava idlis, masala doses, badam halwa, and chandrahara to an uncountable number of patrons.

From Humble Beginnings to a Culinary Landmark

MTR's journey began modestly as a quaint shop offering coffee, tea, and doses. Over the decades, it evolved, transforming into a full-fledged restaurant in 1960. Despite its seemingly unassuming inception, MTR's commitment to quality and taste quickly earned it a beloved status among the residents of Bengaluru, and its reputation has only burgeoned since.

The Emergence of MTR Foods

The eatery's resilience was put to the test during the Emergency in the 1970s, leading to a temporary shutdown. However, the spirit of MTR remained undeterred. Under the stewardship of Yagnanarayana Maiya, MTR Foods was born, a venture selling masala powders and rava idli mix. This initiative not only sustained the staff through the challenging period but also marked the inception of a now-renowned packaged foods brand.

A Testament to Employee Tenure and Loyalty

The tenure of employees at MTR is a testament to the establishment's dedication to its staff. With some being second-generation workers, MTR has created a loyal community that extends beyond its customer base. This enduring loyalty underscores the eatery's commitment to its people, further solidifying its standing in the hearts of Bengalureans.

As MTR celebrates a century of culinary excellence, the legacy of its iconic dishes and the communal bond it fosters continue to be cherished by Bengaluru's residents. Here's to a hundred years of MTR, and many more to come.