en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Matthew Collins: From College Hobby to Thriving Business

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Matthew Collins: From College Hobby to Thriving Business

Matthew Collins, once a college student with a penchant for cooking and baking healthy snacks, has now turned his passion into a flourishing enterprise—The Sibly Food Co. From its humble beginnings in a stall at a Christmas market in Kanturk, Co. Cork, in 2018, it has grown into a nationwide business with its products stocked in Aldi stores all over the country.

Local Sourcing and Responsible Eating

Reflecting a deep commitment to responsible eating, The Sibly Food Co. sources its ingredients locally whenever it can. Flahavan’s oats, a staple in their product line, are a testament to this ethos. Collins, who transitioned from being a PE and English teacher to managing a growing team and production units, ensures that components produced abroad are complemented by efforts to support Irish businesses in other aspects such as transport and packaging.

Overcoming Inflation and Rising Costs

One of the challenges Collins faces is dealing with inflation and rising costs. However, he remains steadfast in his commitment to keep his products affordable for consumers. Despite the financial hurdles, Collins’ focus is unwavering – to offer healthy, quality products that don’t burden the consumer’s pocket.

Seventy7: A Venture for Rural Regeneration

Collins’ latest venture, Seventy7, is a coffee trailer with a mission. It aims at rural regeneration and creating a non-alcohol oriented social space for young people. This endeavor not only offers products from local suppliers but also reinforces Collins’ ethos of community collaboration. It’s an innovative approach to bringing vitality back to local villages by providing a welcoming space for both locals and visitors.

Matthew Collins, with his unwavering dedication to his business and the local community, represents a blend of entrepreneurship and social responsibility. His journey from a small stall in a Christmas market to a brand recognized nationwide offers inspiration to young entrepreneurs and highlights the potential of local sourcing and community collaboration in the business world.

0
Business Food Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Geopolitical Tensions: Significant Developments in Business, Finance, and Geopolitics

By Muhammad Jawad

Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

By Geeta Pillai

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Rafia Tasleem

Lloyds Metals Reports Significant Surge in DRI and Iron Ore Production

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
@Business · 20 mins
Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
heart comment 0
Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand’s Aviation Sector in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand's Aviation Sector in 2024
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
UK’s Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By Israel Ojoko

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
3 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
6 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
9 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
11 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
12 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
12 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
17 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
17 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
22 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
36 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
59 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app