Matthew Collins: From College Hobby to Thriving Business

Matthew Collins, once a college student with a penchant for cooking and baking healthy snacks, has now turned his passion into a flourishing enterprise—The Sibly Food Co. From its humble beginnings in a stall at a Christmas market in Kanturk, Co. Cork, in 2018, it has grown into a nationwide business with its products stocked in Aldi stores all over the country.

Local Sourcing and Responsible Eating

Reflecting a deep commitment to responsible eating, The Sibly Food Co. sources its ingredients locally whenever it can. Flahavan’s oats, a staple in their product line, are a testament to this ethos. Collins, who transitioned from being a PE and English teacher to managing a growing team and production units, ensures that components produced abroad are complemented by efforts to support Irish businesses in other aspects such as transport and packaging.

Overcoming Inflation and Rising Costs

One of the challenges Collins faces is dealing with inflation and rising costs. However, he remains steadfast in his commitment to keep his products affordable for consumers. Despite the financial hurdles, Collins’ focus is unwavering – to offer healthy, quality products that don’t burden the consumer’s pocket.

Seventy7: A Venture for Rural Regeneration

Collins’ latest venture, Seventy7, is a coffee trailer with a mission. It aims at rural regeneration and creating a non-alcohol oriented social space for young people. This endeavor not only offers products from local suppliers but also reinforces Collins’ ethos of community collaboration. It’s an innovative approach to bringing vitality back to local villages by providing a welcoming space for both locals and visitors.

Matthew Collins, with his unwavering dedication to his business and the local community, represents a blend of entrepreneurship and social responsibility. His journey from a small stall in a Christmas market to a brand recognized nationwide offers inspiration to young entrepreneurs and highlights the potential of local sourcing and community collaboration in the business world.