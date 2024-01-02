MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

In a sudden turn of events, Tony Rodd, a former MasterChef finalist, and his wife Becky, have been compelled to shutter their much-loved Blackheath-based restaurant, Copper & Ink. The closure, effective immediately, has been attributed to an unsustainable surge in operational costs, including a staggering rise in energy bills, amidst the ongoing economic uncertainties brought about by the pandemic.

Energy Crisis Strikes the Hospitality Sector

As reported in an interview with The Sun, Rodd disclosed that the monthly direct debit for energy at Copper & Ink had escalated alarmingly, from £1,700 to a whopping £6,400. This relentless rise was mirrored in the annual energy cost estimate from EDF Energy, which sky-rocketed from £20,000 to an unmanageable £80,000 – an increase that sent shockwaves through the restaurant’s finances.

COVID-19 and Rising Costs – A Double Whammy

The restaurant, already grappling with the financial shockwaves of the pandemic, found itself mired in a deepening crisis due to these soaring energy costs. The pressure to maintain operations in the face of this economic onslaught led to a necessary but unfortunate hike in menu prices. The resultant fallout saw a significant reduction in the customer base, further exacerbating the restaurant’s financial woes.

A Heartfelt Farewell

Despite strenuous efforts to salvage the establishment, the couple were ultimately forced to announce the closure of Copper & Ink. In a poignant statement on Twitter, they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their patrons for their unwavering support over the past five years. As they navigate the heartrending process of closing down their business, the couple have requested privacy.