Master the Art of Neapolitan Pizza-Making with Rossopomodoro and Eataly's La Scuola

In the heart of Italy, a unique culinary experience awaits those eager to delve into the art of traditional Neapolitan pizza-making. Rossopomodoro, renowned for bringing authentic flavors of Naples to the forefront of Italian cuisine, has partnered with Eataly's La Scuola to offer an immersive pizza-making class. This collaboration aims to not only share the secrets of crafting the perfect Neapolitan pizza but also to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry that defines Italian gastronomy.

Advertisment

The Art of Neapolitan Pizza Unveiled

Under the guidance of expert pizzaiolos, participants will embark on a gastronomic journey that begins with observing the meticulous preparation process of Neapolitan pizza. The workshop promises a hands-on experience, allowing attendees to knead, toss, and garnish their pizzas with a selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients. The allure of freshly baked pizza, coupled with the intimate setting of La Scuola, provides an ideal backdrop for culinary enthusiasts to hone their skills.

A Culinary Experience Enriched with Tradition

Advertisment

Beyond the dough and the oven, the class offers an enriched experience with tastings of Rossopomodoro's acclaimed pizzas. The inclusion of beer and wine tasting adds another layer of indulgence, inviting participants to explore the harmonious pairings of beverages with their culinary creations. For those with dietary restrictions, the event thoughtfully accommodates gluten-free options, ensuring an inclusive atmosphere. Limited to just 16 students, the class guarantees personalized attention, fostering an environment where passion for food and learning thrives.

Wild Fire: Igniting Passion for Pizza in Sunderland

Across the English Channel, in Sunderland, the passion for Neapolitan pizza burns just as brightly at Wild Fire. This popular brand has recently expanded its horizons by opening its first standalone bar and restaurant in the historic Hanover Place pub. Founded by Josh Wild, Wild Fire has journeyed from a humble pop-up to a beloved establishment within the local community. The new venue not only offers a broader menu but also introduces a dedicated booking system and a curated list of drinks, featuring selections from Fond Wine Co. The enthusiastic response from patrons, evidenced by quickly filling bookings, underscores the growing appetite for authentic Neapolitan pizza in the UK.

As Wild Fire creates five new roles and lays plans for future enhancements to both the outdoor area and the building's exterior, it's clear that the journey of Neapolitan pizza, from the cobblestone streets of Naples to the bustling cities of the world, continues to inspire and unite people over a shared love for this timeless dish.