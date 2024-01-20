Masala Chai Recognized as World's Second-Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage

In a heartening recognition for tea lovers and aficionados, masala chai, the iconic spiced tea from India, has been hailed as the second-best non-alcoholic beverage in the world for 2023 by TasteAtlas. This accolade is a testament to the rich flavors and profound health benefits of masala chai, a beverage deeply interwoven with the cultural fabric of India. The honor not only underscores the global popularity of Indian cuisine but also brings joy to countless Indians for whom chai is more than a drink—it is an integral part of their daily ritual.

Advertisment

Endearing Memories and Preferences

Notable personalities from Kolkata, a city with its own vibrant tea culture, shared their cherished tea-related memories and preferences. Actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee nostalgically recalls sipping tea from his father's childhood steel glass, a family tradition that fostered an appreciation for diverse tea varieties. The actor also mentioned his favorite tea stalls in Kolkata, highlighting the city's thriving local tea scene.

Composer Indraadip Dasgupta cherishes moments of savoring tea during the crisp winter mornings in Purulia. His preference leans towards black tea or the traditional milky tea that is a staple in many Indian households.

Advertisment

The Tea Tales Continue

Actor Swastika Dutta, despite being a coffee enthusiast, shared a notable incident of getting burnt while making tea. Dutta enjoys black and lemon tea, a preference shaped by her lactose intolerance.

Singer Anwesshaa fondly reminisces about relishing lemongrass tea while soaking in the panoramic view of Corbett National Park. She has a particular fondness for teas infused with flower extracts, adding a unique flavor profile to her brews.

Advertisment

Tea - A Global Affair

Lubdhak Chatterjee, another tea connoisseur, discovered his love for Jasmine tea during a trip to Beijing and has since developed a taste for unadulterated tea varieties. An anonymous individual recalls the distinct flavors of Suleimani and Irani chai from their days in Bangalore and Hyderabad, favoring tea sweetened with a hint of honey.

For Rik Chatterjee, tea was initially perceived as an adult beverage. As he grew older, his palette evolved to appreciate the delicate nuances of Darjeeling tea, and he developed a liking for Earl Grey and fruit infusions.

These individuals also highlighted their favorite tea spots in Kolkata, emphasizing the local culture and the communal experience of tea drinking at roadside stalls and cafes. Their stories speak volumes about the unifying power of a simple cup of tea, a sentiment shared by millions of people around the world.