Mary Brown's Chicken Expands to the UK: Grand Opening in Lisburn

Mary Brown's Chicken, a Canadian fast-food powerhouse, is crossing the Atlantic to plant its flag in the United Kingdom. The celebrated purveyor of mouthwatering poultry has chosen Lisburn Leisure Park as the site of its inaugural UK store, with grand opening festivities scheduled for February 21. The new Lisburn location marks a significant milestone in the company's ambitious expansion plans, which include forays into Pakistan and Mexico within the current year.

Advertisment

From Ontario to Lisburn: A Tale of Tenders and Triumph

Founded in Ontario, Canada, in 1969, Mary Brown's Chicken has since grown to become one of the nation's fastest-growing franchises. With approximately 236 locations globally, the brand has garnered a loyal following with its signature fried chicken, hand-cut taters, and coleslaw, all prepared fresh in-store using locally sourced ingredients.

The Lisburn store, managed by franchisor Amit Abhol, will feature the brand's famed 'Big Mary' chicken sandwich, crispy chicken tenders, and bone-in chicken, as well as its popular Tater Poutine. In keeping with its commitment to community engagement and support, Mary Brown's Chicken will source its ingredients from local providers, further bolstering the region's economy.

Advertisment

A Warm UK Welcome: Expansion Plans and Exclusive Offerings

Hadi Chahin, CEO of Mary Brown's Chicken, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's expansion into the UK market, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce our famous fried chicken and hospitality to the people of Lisburn and beyond." Chahin's excitement is well-founded, as the company has previously announced plans to open additional stores in Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

To celebrate the grand opening, Mary Brown's Chicken will offer a free 'Big Mary' sandwich to the first 250 customers who visit the Lisburn location. The new store will operate seven days a week and will also offer delivery through the MB Chicken app, as well as popular platforms such as Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats.

Advertisment

Serving Up Success: Global Expansion and Local Love

In addition to its expansion into the UK, Mary Brown's Chicken has set its sights on further global growth. The company plans to open new outlets in Pakistan and Mexico within the current year, solidifying its reputation as a formidable player in the international fast-food market.

As Mary Brown's Chicken embarks on its UK journey, the brand's commitment to quality, community, and exceptional customer service remains steadfast. With its signature fare and warm hospitality, Mary Brown's Chicken is poised to captivate the hearts and taste buds of Lisburn locals and visitors alike.

On February 21, the people of Lisburn will have the opportunity to experience the culinary magic that has made Mary Brown's Chicken a beloved institution in Canada and beyond. As the brand continues to expand its global footprint, it does so with the knowledge that its success is built on a foundation of delicious, fresh food and a dedication to the communities it serves.

In the words of Hadi Chahin, "We're excited to share our passion for great food and exceptional service with the people of Lisburn, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community."