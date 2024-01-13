Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK

Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats has added a new dimension to the UK's frozen confectionery market with the launch of Maltesers Ice Cream bars. These frozen treats are a novel spin on the much-loved Maltesers candy, offering consumers a fresh way to savor the popular flavor. Each bar is a delightful blend of malt-flavored ice cream interspersed with bite-sized pieces of Maltesers honeycomb, delivering a dual experience of smooth creaminess and enticing crunch.

Advertisment

An Icy Delight Encased in Chocolate

The ice cream bars are encased in a layer of silky milk chocolate, providing a satisfying crunch with every mouthful. The Maltesers Ice Cream bars are now up for grabs at major retailers across the UK, with a pack of four available at a reasonable £2.50. This new offering is set to satisfy not just ice cream lovers but also ardent fans of the Maltesers brand.

A Market Ready for Branded Frozen Treats

Advertisment

Michelle Frost, the General Manager, exuded optimism regarding the potential success of the product. She pointed to the increasing popularity of branded ice cream bars sold in multipacks as an encouraging indicator of the market's readiness for the Maltesers Ice Cream bar. The confluence of familiar flavors, brand loyalty, and the growing trend of multipack ice cream bars, forms a promising platform for the market reception of this new frozen treat.

Bringing the Taste of Maltesers to Frozen Confectionery

The introduction of Maltesers Ice Cream bars in the UK is more than just a new product launch. It is an exploration of the Maltesers flavor in the realm of frozen confectionery. It's a venture that leverages the brand's popularity and combines it with the universal appeal of ice cream. It's a strategic move that aims to penetrate deeper into the UK's frozen treats segment while staying true to the core identity of the Maltesers brand.