en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK

Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats has added a new dimension to the UK’s frozen confectionery market with the launch of Maltesers Ice Cream bars. These frozen treats are a novel spin on the much-loved Maltesers candy, offering consumers a fresh way to savor the popular flavor. Each bar is a delightful blend of malt-flavored ice cream interspersed with bite-sized pieces of Maltesers honeycomb, delivering a dual experience of smooth creaminess and enticing crunch.

An Icy Delight Encased in Chocolate

The ice cream bars are encased in a layer of silky milk chocolate, providing a satisfying crunch with every mouthful. The Maltesers Ice Cream bars are now up for grabs at major retailers across the UK, with a pack of four available at a reasonable £2.50. This new offering is set to satisfy not just ice cream lovers but also ardent fans of the Maltesers brand.

A Market Ready for Branded Frozen Treats

Michelle Frost, the General Manager, exuded optimism regarding the potential success of the product. She pointed to the increasing popularity of branded ice cream bars sold in multipacks as an encouraging indicator of the market’s readiness for the Maltesers Ice Cream bar. The confluence of familiar flavors, brand loyalty, and the growing trend of multipack ice cream bars, forms a promising platform for the market reception of this new frozen treat.

Bringing the Taste of Maltesers to Frozen Confectionery

The introduction of Maltesers Ice Cream bars in the UK is more than just a new product launch. It is an exploration of the Maltesers flavor in the realm of frozen confectionery. It’s a venture that leverages the brand’s popularity and combines it with the universal appeal of ice cream. It’s a strategic move that aims to penetrate deeper into the UK’s frozen treats segment while staying true to the core identity of the Maltesers brand.

0
Business Food United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Tech Industry Shaken by Google Job Cuts: Long-Time Engineer Sees Opportunity in Change
Google, the tech behemoth, has begun 2024 with significant job cuts, marking a disconcerting trend in the tech industry. The move, affecting several hundred employees across a spectrum of teams and departments, including hardware, voice assistance, and engineering, echoes a similar pattern in other tech heavyweights such as Amazon and Unity Software. Amidst these layoffs,
Tech Industry Shaken by Google Job Cuts: Long-Time Engineer Sees Opportunity in Change
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
18 mins ago
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
22 mins ago
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture
10 mins ago
Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
12 mins ago
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
The Trading Post: A Marysville Treasure Trove
17 mins ago
The Trading Post: A Marysville Treasure Trove
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
10 seconds
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
26 seconds
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
40 seconds
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
50 seconds
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
1 min
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
1 min
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
2 mins
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
3 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
4 mins
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app