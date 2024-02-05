Marquette University's Student-Run Brewery Unveils 'The Beer Can'

Blue & Gold Brewing LLC, a novel student-run venture at Marquette University, is gearing up to unveil 'The Beer Can,' a cream ale that pays tribute to the iconic former McCormick Hall residence hall. This launch is strategically timed to align with National Marquette Day celebrations.

A Brew With a Backstory

The choice of name for the new beer, 'The Beer Can,' is a nod to the McCormick Hall residence hall, recognized for its distinctive cylindrical shape, which earned it the moniker 'The Beer Can.' The beer is crafted with Michigan-grown Chinook hops, promising fruity and citrusy notes, and a smooth mouthfeel, designed to be a crowd-pleaser.

Availability and Accessibility

The Beer Can will be available to the public starting February 8 at local breweries and will make its way onto retail shelves by February 9. In a move to amplify its reach, the beer will also be available at Fiserv Forum during the men's basketball game against St. John's on National Marquette Day, February 10.

More Than Just a Business

Founded in 2022, Blue & Gold Brewing was conceived as an applied learning program for undergraduates. It has already launched a private label beer and a coffee line in partnership with Stone Creek. The innovative program allows students to acquire hands-on business experience. It is worth noting that the program mandates participants to be over 21 years of age and mandates the development of public service campaigns promoting responsible alcohol consumption.

Marquette University, a Catholic, Jesuit institution, is known for its focus on transformative education. It has garnered recognition for its stellar undergraduate teaching, innovation, and career preparation. This initiative is a testament to the University's commitment to providing experiential learning opportunities for its students.