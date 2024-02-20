Mark Rieth Takes the Helm at Lansing Brewing Company, Eyes Expansion in Michigan

In a strategic move that marks his return to the Michigan beer scene, Mark Rieth, the visionary behind Atwater Brewery, has acquired a majority stake in Lansing Brewing Company. This acquisition not only signifies Rieth's comeback but also heralds a new era for the Lansing-based brewery, with ambitious plans for statewide and beyond distribution on the horizon. Situated in the heart of Lansing's Stadium District, Lansing Brewing Company is now poised for a transformative journey under Rieth's stewardship.

A New Chapter Begins

Since its establishment in 2015, Lansing Brewing Company has carved a niche for itself with its diverse range of craft beers, Hard Nose Spirits, and ciders. The brewery's upcoming venture into ready-to-drink cocktails underscores its commitment to innovation and quality. With the acquisition, Rieth brings his extensive experience and proven track record in brand building to the table. His leadership is expected to steer the brewery towards expanded product distribution, not just within Michigan but also reaching new markets. The move is a strategic effort to leverage Rieth's expertise, ensuring the brewery's offerings are not only enhanced but also more accessible to a broader audience.

Rooted in Community and Craft

For Rieth, the decision to invest in Lansing Brewing Company is more than just a business move; it's a homecoming. A graduate of Michigan State University, Rieth's ties to Lansing run deep. His passion for the craft beer industry, coupled with a brief hiatus exploring the non-alcoholic beverage sector, has culminated in this significant investment. This acquisition is seen as a testament to Rieth's commitment to quality craft beverages and his desire to contribute positively to the Lansing community and the Michigan State Spartan community at large. Lansing Brewing Company's management has warmly welcomed Rieth's leadership, noting his alignment with the company's vision and community-focused values.

Looking Ahead: Plans for Growth and Engagement

Under Rieth's ownership, Lansing Brewing Company is set to embark on an ambitious journey of growth and community engagement. The brewery's dedication to maintaining its current operations and service hours while expanding its product distribution reflects a balanced approach to growth. By capitalizing on Rieth's expertise in brand building and his commitment to the craft beer industry, Lansing Brewing Company is not just aiming for wider distribution but also for a stronger engagement with its community. This strategic acquisition promises to bring about a new chapter for Lansing Brewing Company, one that is rooted in a passion for craft beverages and a dedication to community values.

In conclusion, Mark Rieth's acquisition of Lansing Brewing Company is more than a mere change in ownership; it's a pivotal moment that sets the stage for the brewery's future. With plans for statewide expansion and a continued focus on quality and innovation, Lansing Brewing Company is on a path to not just grow its brand but also to strengthen its connection with the community it serves. As Lansing Brewing Company embarks on this exciting journey under Rieth's leadership, the Michigan beer scene watches with anticipation, ready to toast to the brewery's success and its contributions to the craft beer industry.