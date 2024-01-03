en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mario’s Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Mario’s Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

In the heart of Alice, Texas, nestled at 502 South Texas Blvd, there’s a humble meat market that has stood the test of time. Its name, Mario’s Meat Market, is synonymous with quality meats and exceptional customer service. The market, now celebrating its 51st anniversary, has been operating under the steady hand of Mario Herrera since New Year’s Day in 1973. Having purchased the business from his uncle, Lee Salinas, Herrera has seen it through more than five decades of service to the local community.

A Legacy Built on Meat and Trust

Herrera’s journey in the meat business began in high school when he worked alongside his uncle. The experience provided him with valuable insights into meat cutting and customer relations. These lessons have been instrumental in the market’s enduring success. Mario’s Meat Market isn’t just a business; it’s a legacy that Herrera has built with dedication and hard work, creating a ‘store for generations.’

Trials and Triumphs: The Test of Time

The journey of Mario’s Meat Market hasn’t been without its challenges. The business faced a significant drop in sales during the pandemic, testing its resilience. However, Herrera credits the loyalty of his customers for the market’s ability to keep its doors open. The strong community bonds that the market has fostered over the years have been its backbone through the toughest times.

More Than Just a Market: A Community Cornerstone

One of the many stories that exemplify these bonds is the long-standing tradition between Herrera and his first customer, Hector Chapa. Every year, Chapa would purchase a Bruce Pie from Herrera for 10 cents, a simple tradition that symbolizes the deep-rooted connections the market has with its customers. This anecdote is a testament to the market’s role not just as a business, but as a cornerstone of the community.

As the world continues to evolve, Herrera remains committed to the challenge he set for himself 51 years ago. Despite the trials and tribulations, Mario’s Meat Market stands as an emblem of resilience and community spirit. And for Herrera, the gratitude he holds for the support of his customers is immeasurable. Here’s to another 51 years of quality meats and exceptional service at Mario’s Meat Market.

0
Business Food United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

UltraTech Cement Ltd: A Closer Look at Financial Health and Stock Projections

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Zealand's Dairy Sector Witnesses Modest Growth as 2024 Begins

By Mazhar Abbas

Nitin Raheja's Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nitin Raheja's Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State ...
heart comment 0
US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

By BNN Correspondents

US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations
Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia
New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents
Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

By BNN Correspondents

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
47 seconds
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
59 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
1 min
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
2 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
2 mins
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app