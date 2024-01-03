Mario’s Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

In the heart of Alice, Texas, nestled at 502 South Texas Blvd, there’s a humble meat market that has stood the test of time. Its name, Mario’s Meat Market, is synonymous with quality meats and exceptional customer service. The market, now celebrating its 51st anniversary, has been operating under the steady hand of Mario Herrera since New Year’s Day in 1973. Having purchased the business from his uncle, Lee Salinas, Herrera has seen it through more than five decades of service to the local community.

A Legacy Built on Meat and Trust

Herrera’s journey in the meat business began in high school when he worked alongside his uncle. The experience provided him with valuable insights into meat cutting and customer relations. These lessons have been instrumental in the market’s enduring success. Mario’s Meat Market isn’t just a business; it’s a legacy that Herrera has built with dedication and hard work, creating a ‘store for generations.’

Trials and Triumphs: The Test of Time

The journey of Mario’s Meat Market hasn’t been without its challenges. The business faced a significant drop in sales during the pandemic, testing its resilience. However, Herrera credits the loyalty of his customers for the market’s ability to keep its doors open. The strong community bonds that the market has fostered over the years have been its backbone through the toughest times.

More Than Just a Market: A Community Cornerstone

One of the many stories that exemplify these bonds is the long-standing tradition between Herrera and his first customer, Hector Chapa. Every year, Chapa would purchase a Bruce Pie from Herrera for 10 cents, a simple tradition that symbolizes the deep-rooted connections the market has with its customers. This anecdote is a testament to the market’s role not just as a business, but as a cornerstone of the community.

As the world continues to evolve, Herrera remains committed to the challenge he set for himself 51 years ago. Despite the trials and tribulations, Mario’s Meat Market stands as an emblem of resilience and community spirit. And for Herrera, the gratitude he holds for the support of his customers is immeasurable. Here’s to another 51 years of quality meats and exceptional service at Mario’s Meat Market.