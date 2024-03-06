Mare Island Brewing Co.: Reviving History Through Craft Beer in Vallejo, CA

Off the coast of Vallejo, California, a transformation is unfolding on historic Mare Island, where the Mare Island Brewing Company, spearheaded by Kent Fortner and Ryan Gibbons, melds the rich heritage of the locale with the craft of brewing. Transitioning from the winemaking industry, Fortner and Gibbons aim to honor Mare Island's legacy through their unique beer, each named after a significant event on the island, encapsulating stories of yesteryears in every can.

Advertisment

From Vineyards to Brewery: A New Chapter

Fortner and Gibbons embarked on their brewery journey with a vision to blend the nuanced craft of winemaking with the communal joy of beer drinking. "We've taken parts of the wine world that we think apply. But we have had to learn kind of a new approach in some of it," Fortner shared, highlighting the learning curve and excitement in adopting brewing techniques. Their approach reflects a deep appreciation for Mare Island's history, aiming to create a product that respects the past while engaging a modern audience.

More Than Just Beer: A Community Hub

Advertisment

Mare Island Brewing Company is not just about beer; it's about fostering a sense of community. With three distinct locations offering everything from casual nachos to elevated pub fare and upscale cuisine, the founders, alongside their partner Starr, strive to provide a unique experience at each spot. "We want people to have the whole experience. We want them to have the beer. We want them to have the history and we want them to have the community gathering watering hole we try to provide," Fortner emphasized. This commitment extends to their staff and the wider Vallejo community, acknowledging the crucial support and dedication that has fueled their success.

Preserving History Through Innovation

The Mare Island Brewing Company stands as a testament to the power of innovation in preserving history. By interpreting Mare Island's storied past through craft beer, Fortner, Gibbons, and Starr have created a dynamic space where history, community, and craftsmanship converge. "We are kind of like a history company, we just end up making beer to tell all this great history," Gibbons remarked, encapsulating their mission to educate and entertain through their offerings. This endeavor not only revitalizes a historic site but also enriches the cultural fabric of Vallejo, inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in a shared heritage.

As Mare Island Brewing Company continues to brew its way into the hearts of Vallejo's residents and beyond, its founders' vision of blending history with communal enjoyment stands as a beacon of innovation. In a world eager for connection, their efforts underscore the timeless value of stories, shared experiences, and the simple pleasure of a well-crafted beer.