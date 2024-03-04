Maple Street Biscuit Co. Expands in Central Ohio, Opens Third Location in Powell

Maple Street Biscuit Co., celebrated for its biscuits and gravy by the Food Network, has opened its doors to a third location in central Ohio, marking another milestone in its expansion. Situated at 9711 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, the new establishment began welcoming guests on February 26, following the success of its predecessors near Polaris Fashion Place and in Worthington.

Expanding Footprint in Columbus

Jay Quart, Vice President of Brand and Culinary Strategy at Maple Street, expressed excitement over the opening, citing years of requests from the Columbus community for a local store. The Nashville-based brand has been warmly received in Columbus, and the Powell location represents an opportunity to further serve the community with their unique take on breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Maple Street's commitment to community and service shines through its expansion, aiming to grow its presence in areas that have shown it tremendous support.

The restaurant is known for its inventive comfort food, such as the "Squawking Goat" biscuit sandwich, which has garnered attention from the Food Network. Other menu favorites include the "Extreme B&G" and the "Bam! Yo-Yo" asiago-bacon waffle, demonstrating the brand's dedication to creativity in their culinary offerings. Maple Street Biscuit Co. focuses on serving high-quality comfort food with a modern twist, aiming to create a memorable dining experience for all its guests. This philosophy is part of what has fueled the brand's rapid growth across multiple states.

More Than Just Breakfast

With more than 60 locations across the United States, Maple Street Biscuit Co.'s expansion into Powell is just the latest step in their journey. The brand's mission to help people, serve others, and be a part of the community is at the core of its operations. The Powell restaurant's daily operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. allow it to reach a wide audience, promising a bright future for Maple Street in Columbus and beyond. Quart's gratitude towards Columbus' residents underscores the brand's commitment to becoming an integral part of the communities it serves, setting the stage for further growth and success.