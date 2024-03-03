Maori and Pasifika Flavors Thrive at Blue Rose Café: Auckland's Culinary Gem

At a cozy corner on Sandringham Road, Auckland, a vibrant blue café stands out not just for its color but for its unique culinary offerings. Blue Rose Café, run by Lenny Stevens and Robbie Kainuku, blends Maori and Pasifika culinary traditions into a modern café experience. Recently, their Koko Samoa Cupcakes earned a spot on Auckland's top 100 Iconic Eats list, but it's their handmade pies, with flavors like 'palusami', 'boil up', and 'hangi', that have food enthusiasts talking.

A Culinary Fusion

Stevens and Kainuku, the dynamic duo behind Blue Rose Café, are serving up a storm with their innovative menu. Their approach to food is deeply rooted in their cultural heritage, bringing Maori and Pasifika flavors to the forefront of Auckland's food scene. The café's standout pies, featuring traditional ingredients such as corned beef, taro leaves, bacon bones, watercress, potato, pork belly, stuffing, and kumara, are a testament to their commitment to culinary innovation and cultural representation.

Community and Culture

Blue Rose Café is more than just a place to grab a bite; it's a gathering spot for the community to experience and celebrate Maori and Pasifika cultures. Stevens and Kainuku's efforts to infuse their heritage into their food have not only garnered them local fame but have also sparked conversations about the importance of cultural preservation through cuisine. With about 3,000 pies flying out of the cabinet each week, plus catering orders, it's clear that their passion and hard work are resonating with customers.

Looking Ahead

The success of Blue Rose Café highlights the growing appreciation for culturally rich and diverse culinary experiences. As Stevens and Kainuku continue to experiment and expand their menu, they pave the way for other Maori and Pasifika entrepreneurs to share their stories and traditions through food. The café's recognition in Auckland's top 100 Iconic Eats is just the beginning of what promises to be a vibrant journey, blending tradition with modern culinary trends.