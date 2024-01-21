Manchester's New Restaurant Fenix Earns High Praise from Food Critic Jay Rayner

Renowned food critic, Jay Rayner, has sung praises for Manchester's latest culinary addition, the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, Fenix. Located in the historic Good Yard Building, just outside the bustling Spinningfields, Fenix has already been making headlines for its flamboyant décor and exceptional food, masterfully curated by Greek head chef Ippokratis Anagnostelis.

From Greek Isles to Manchester

The restaurant, which opened its doors in November, is a venture by Tattu founders Adam and Drew Jones, developed amidst the challenges of the pandemic. The concept of Fenix draws inspiration from the vibrant food scene of Mykonos and the Greek islands. It is situated in the newly developed Enterprise City district, a location steeped in history, as it was formerly the old Granada Studios.

Fusion of Flavors

The food at Fenix has been a subject of high praise, with Rayner applauding the restaurant's creatively reimagined moussaka, the visually and tastefully pleasing sea bass tartare, and the delectable lobster bisque orzo topped with succulent langoustine tails. The crème brûlée with apple crumble, according to Rayner, stands out as one of the best he has experienced.

Luxurious Décor, Hefty Price Tag

While the restaurant's décor might seem overly flamboyant to some, and the prices are on the higher end, Rayner insists that the quality of the food justifies the expenditure. The restaurant's opulent design mirrors themes of rebirth and renewal, resonating with its namesake, the mythical phoenix. The dining experience at Fenix, therefore, promises not just a gastronomical delight but also an aesthetic spectacle.