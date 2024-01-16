Manchester Shopper's Windfall Haul from Greggs Highlights Food Waste Solution

Ellie Jones, a frugal shopper hailing from Manchester, hit the jackpot when she purchased two Too Good to Go bags from Greggs for merely £2.59 each. The result was a surprising windfall of 51 food items, which included a variety of delectables. Ellie's unexpected bounty was not just a win for her but also underscored the potential of the Too Good to Go app in reducing food waste.

Unexpected Win for a Thrifty Shopper

Ellie's extraordinary food haul included 24 sausage rolls, 12 doughnuts, four yum yums, two gingerbread men, two Belgian buns, two tuna and cucumber sandwiches, four cheese salad baguettes, and one tuna baguette. The quantity of food items Ellie received significantly outweighed the total amount of £5.18 she spent, making it an impressive demonstration of smart shopping.

Using Tech to Combat Food Waste

Ellie made her purchase using the Too Good to Go app, a platform designed to minimize food waste by connecting customers with unsold food nearing its best before date. The app allows users to purchase this food at a fraction of the original price, contributing to a more sustainable food economy and offering shoppers a chance to save money.

Going Viral and Sparking Conversations

Ellie showcased her remarkable food delivery on TikTok where the video garnered over 750k views. The video ignited a conversation among viewers, with some sharing their own experiences and expressing amazement at the quantity of food Ellie received. In a related incident, Blair Cole from Kirkcaldy, Scotland, received 36 blocks of various cheeses, including Barber's Cheddar, from Aldi via the Too Good to Go app. His video showcasing the unexpected bounty went viral, attracting over 2.3 million views.