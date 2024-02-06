Manatee County's Food Establishments Cited for Health Violations

In a wave of recent inspections, the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants has unearthed numerous health and cleanliness violations at various food service establishments in Manatee County. The inspections, part of the standard regulatory procedure and public record, have led to multiple citations for restaurants across the county. The chief issues identified ranged from improper food temperatures to a lack of date marking on prepared foods, with one restaurant in Bradenton particularly cited for evidence of rodent activity.

Critical Findings

The food establishments that came under the scanner include Armando's Brasserie & More, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Grand Buffet, Juicys Famous Fair Food, R Burger N Wings, Scuderia Italian Cuisine, and two Subway locations, among others. These inspections serve as a 'snapshot' of the conditions at the time of inspection, forming a part of the mandatory requirement to inspect all licensed restaurants at least annually. High-risk or new establishments are subjected to even more frequent inspections.

Addressing the Violations

To counter these violations, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation may resort to various measures. These include the issuance of emergency shutdown orders, demanding daily visits for compliance, and levying financial penalties. The public, too, plays a significant role in this system, with the provision to file complaints via the state's licensing website, to which inspectors may respond.

Details of the Violations

The restaurants and food trucks located in the Sarasota, Bradenton, and Venice area that were issued warnings, recommended for administrative complaints, or temporarily closed due to failed inspections were listed between Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The number of violations and high-priority violations for each establishment were meticulously recorded, along with the follow-up actions taken. Specific violations found at each establishment, such as unsafe food temperatures and signs of rodent activity, were stated explicitly, gleaning a detailed picture of the state of affairs in Manatee County's food establishments.