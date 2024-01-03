en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Malaysia Sees Rising Demand for Halal Certification: Jakim Reports 4% Increase in Applications

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Malaysia Sees Rising Demand for Halal Certification: Jakim Reports 4% Increase in Applications

The Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) has unveiled an impressive increase in applications for the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) compared to the previous year. The increment, which stands at four percent, is indicative of the burgeoning demand for halal-certified products in Malaysia and beyond.

The Growing Demand for Halal Certification

Halal certification is pivotal for businesses aiming to cater to Muslim consumers. The certification verifies that products comply with Islamic dietary laws, covering a broad spectrum of items, both food and non-food. To secure this crucial certification, businesses have to meet specific criteria set by Jakim. These criteria revolve around the adherence to Islamic principles, necessitating a comprehensive assessment of production processes, ingredients, and supply chains. Several firms, like AnsarComp, offer expert guidance and support to businesses venturing into the halal market.

Jakim’s Report: A Closer Look

Jakim’s director-general, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, reported a total of 15,605 applications for SPHM in the past year, a significant rise from the 14,977 applications filed in 2022. Of these applications, 8,509 were approved, leading to the certification of 132,106 products. The total fees garnered from these applications amounted to RM11.035 million.

Malaysia’s Global Halal Leadership

The Global Islamic Economy Indicator 2023 recognized Malaysia’s leading role in the halal food sector, reaffirming the nation’s position at the forefront of the global halal market for the 10th consecutive year. Jakim expressed its commitment to maintaining high standards in managing SPHM, with several initiatives in the pipeline aimed at bolstering Malaysia’s global halal certification stature.

0
Business Food Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Samsung's Early Unpacked Event to Unveil Galaxy S24 Series

By Waqas Arain

Iran's Aquatic Exports Surge, Reaching $235 Million in 2022

By Momen Zellmi

Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee Returns to Its Roots Amid Multiple Relocations

By Waqas Arain

Indian Government Eases SEZ IT Hardware Transfer Rules

By Dil Bar Irshad

BT Customer's Broadband Installation Ordeal Highlights Potential Hidde ...
@Business · 2 mins
BT Customer's Broadband Installation Ordeal Highlights Potential Hidde ...
heart comment 0
C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone

By Ebenezer Mensah

C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone
Mackie’s of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

By Nitish Verma

Mackie's of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover
January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

By Ayesha Mumtaz

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain ‘Good Landlords’

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
33 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
48 seconds
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
49 seconds
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
59 seconds
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
1 min
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
1 min
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
2 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
2 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
2 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
36 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app