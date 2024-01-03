Malaysia Sees Rising Demand for Halal Certification: Jakim Reports 4% Increase in Applications

The Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) has unveiled an impressive increase in applications for the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) compared to the previous year. The increment, which stands at four percent, is indicative of the burgeoning demand for halal-certified products in Malaysia and beyond.

The Growing Demand for Halal Certification

Halal certification is pivotal for businesses aiming to cater to Muslim consumers. The certification verifies that products comply with Islamic dietary laws, covering a broad spectrum of items, both food and non-food. To secure this crucial certification, businesses have to meet specific criteria set by Jakim. These criteria revolve around the adherence to Islamic principles, necessitating a comprehensive assessment of production processes, ingredients, and supply chains. Several firms, like AnsarComp, offer expert guidance and support to businesses venturing into the halal market.

Jakim’s Report: A Closer Look

Jakim’s director-general, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, reported a total of 15,605 applications for SPHM in the past year, a significant rise from the 14,977 applications filed in 2022. Of these applications, 8,509 were approved, leading to the certification of 132,106 products. The total fees garnered from these applications amounted to RM11.035 million.

Malaysia’s Global Halal Leadership

The Global Islamic Economy Indicator 2023 recognized Malaysia’s leading role in the halal food sector, reaffirming the nation’s position at the forefront of the global halal market for the 10th consecutive year. Jakim expressed its commitment to maintaining high standards in managing SPHM, with several initiatives in the pipeline aimed at bolstering Malaysia’s global halal certification stature.