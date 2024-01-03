en English
Food

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom

On January 15, 2024, India rises with the sun to mark Makar Sankranti, a significant harvest festival symbolizing abundance and prosperity. With a burst of vibrant kites painting the skies and early morning rituals, the celebration is as diverse as the land itself. The highlight among these festivities is the consumption of Tilgud, a traditional sweet crafted from sesame (til) and jaggery, whose cultural significance is deeply rooted in ancient wisdom.

Essence of Til and Jaggery in Makar Sankranti

The tradition of devouring sesame and jaggery during Makar Sankranti carries more than the sweetness of the festival. These ingredients, essential in numerous traditional culinary delights like Til Ladoo and Puran Poli, hold a prominent place in the Ayurvedic philosophy of seasonal well-being. They are believed to provide warmth, aid digestion, and improve appetite during the winter transition. The benefits are not just confined to the physical body, but are also thought to bring prosperity, longevity, and success, as per the rituals conducted during the auspicious time of Ravi Yoga.

Unraveling the Nutritional Power of Sesame and Jaggery

Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as vitamins E, B6, iron, and copper. With these in the diet, the body receives an internal warmth that is crucial during the cold season. The seeds also play a role in the production of hemoglobin, infusing vitality into the bloodstream. Jaggery, a natural sweetener made from concentrated sugarcane juice, contrasts the conventional sweeteners by purifying the blood without raising blood sugar levels. Together, sesame and jaggery pack proteins, calcium, and zinc into the diet, elements that play a pivotal role in muscle strengthening.

Embodying Ancient Wisdom

The tradition of eating sesame and jaggery during Makar Sankranti is more than a festive delight. It is a reminder of our connection to nature and the importance of aligning our lifestyle with the changing seasons. It emphasizes the concept of ‘food as medicine’, underlining the significance of dietary choices in maintaining health and well-being. As the country bathes in the joy of Makar Sankranti, the tradition of consuming sesame and jaggery offers a window into the ancient practices that prioritize seasonal well-being and nutritional choices.

Food Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

