Magnus Young Promoted to Executive Chef at Clif Family Winery; Taste of Yountville Returns in 2024

Clif Family Winery and Farm has announced the promotion of Magnus Young to the position of executive chef. Having joined the team in 2017, Young has built a reputation for his exceptional dishes that align with the winery's focus on quality and sustainability.

Young's Culinary Journey

Young's culinary background includes working at well-known establishments and under renowned chefs, including Hiro Sone. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Young's cooking philosophy matches Clif Family's approach to seasonal cooking with high-quality ingredients. In his new role, he will oversee the culinary program, including the Bruschetteria Food Truck, utilizing ingredients from the Clif Family Farm to pair with their wines.

Expectations from Young's Leadership

Clif Family Winery & Farm President Linzi Gay expressed confidence in Young's ability to enhance the culinary program and provide unique wine and food tasting experiences. Gay believes that Young's commitment to sustainability and quality, coupled with his culinary expertise, will elevate the winery's already established reputation.

Return of Taste of Yountville

Alongside Young's promotion, the article brings attention to the return of Taste of Yountville, an event showcasing wines and farm-to-table bites. The event is set to take place at Chandon with a new, more intimate format on April 21, 2024, after a hiatus since 2019. Organized by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Yountville will feature wines from 14 wineries and is set to offer an immersive experience for wine and food enthusiasts. The event will limit tickets to 250 guests, offering both general admission and VIP passes. The latter includes a special 'Meet the Makers' reception with additional library wines.